Asean Plus Eight welcomes ministerial extension of security hotline, Singapore News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – The extension of Asan’s ministerial-level hotline to eight key partner countries, including the United States and China, was welcomed at the 8th Asian Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM-Plus) on Wednesday (June 16th). The 10 Asian countries and their eight dialogue partners that made up ADMM-Plus also reaffirmed their joint commitment to regional peace and stability amid ongoing security challenges in a joint statement, the Ministry of Defense (Mindef) said. The Asean Direct Communication Infrastructure was described in a 2014 concept paper as a “permanent, fast, reliable and confidential tool” by which any two Asian defense ministers can communicate with each other and reach decisions. mutual in dealing with crisis or emergency situations. Another concept paper on expanding the telephone line to Plus countries in 2019 said the infrastructure went through stages, from secure voice and fax, to email communications. Plus countries refer to the US, China, India, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. The communications infrastructure was aimed at strengthening strategic co-operation, the ADMM-Plus joint statement said on Wednesday. It was also to “provide a platform for engaging in dialogue and increasing transparency, regional trust and security-building measures, especially in times of pandemic”. Mindef said Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen and his counterparts also exchanged views on the regional and international security environment at the meeting. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Russian Deputy Defense Minister Andrey Kartapolov were among those who attended the video conference meeting. In remarks sent to the media after Wednesday’s meeting, Dr Ng said the fact that all 18 countries participated almost despite the pandemic reflects the importance they attach to ADMM-Plus. “It is the de facto security group for this region. It was also important that there were issues, disagreements or disputes that were being transmitted, such as the South China Sea, and concern over the situation in Myanmar.” The fact that these issues were raised shows that ADMM-Plus continues to be relevant, he added. The joint statement reaffirmed the need to “exercise restraint in carrying out activities and avoid actions that could further complicate the situation”. They also raised the need for a peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. As with previous joint ADMM-Plus statements, there was no clear mention of the South China Sea. Speaking at the meeting, Dr Ng stressed the importance of finding new avenues for strategic dialogue and practical cooperation in ADMM-Plus to address current and new security challenges between Covid-19. These included terrorism, cyber security, misinformation and misinformation threats, Mindef said. The Minister said that the establishment of a Cyber ​​Security and Information Center of Excellence in Singapore and the conduct of the ADMM-Plus chemical, biological and radiological conference next year will serve the need of the defense sector for sound analysis and information sharing. . The establishment of the center and Singapore’s proposal to host the conference were approved at the 15th ADMM on Tuesday.







