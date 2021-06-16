Improper Obsession: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie essay pens against the sanctity of social media | Chimamanda Danger Adichie

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has written a detailed essay about the behavior of young people on social media who are overwhelmed by holiness and lack compassion, who she says are part of a generation so terrified of having wrong thoughts that they have robbed themselves of the opportunity to think and learn and grow.

Entitled Issue indecent, essay was published by Nigerian novelist and feminist on her website on Tuesday evening. It attracted so much attention that its website was temporarily disrupted.

The essay enters into her interactions with two anonymous writers who participated in the writing workshop in Adichies Lagos. The two later criticized her on social media for her comments about transgender people and feminism in an interview on Channel 4 2017, saying that a trans woman is a trans woman.

At the time, Adichie dismissed the claim that he did not believe trans women were women, saying: Of course they are women, but by talking about feminism and gender and all that, it is important for us to accept differences in the gender experience. .

Adichie was later named in the biography of the author of the first novel by one of the writers. Quoting from emails sent at the time, Adichies essay shows how she demanded her name be removed from the book, detailing further attacks on social media, and how this person started a confession that I had sabotaged her career. tire.

Last year, non-binary transgender author Akwaeke Emezi ciceron se that two days after their novel, Fresh Water, was published, [Adichie] asked for her name to be removed from my bio everywhere because of my tweets online. Most had to do with her transphobia.

Adichie writes in her essay that she was very supportive of this writer because she believed we need a diverse range of African stories.

Asking for my name to be removed from your resume is not a sabotage of your career. It is about protecting my boundaries of what I consider acceptable in civilian human behavior, writes the author of Half a Yellow Sun.

On Wednesday, Emezi posted a video on Instagram which partially responded to Adichies essay. I’m not going to read what the girl at home wrote and do as a stroke-by-stroke rebuttal to her because I’m not even going to read it. Since it does not affect my life, they said. I will just put my head in, it will remind us that we matter, that we are important, that our worlds are getting bigger than anything these people can ever imagine, and that we should never be legible to them. We do not have to be proved by them.

The other writer mentioned by Adichie was welcomed into the lives of novelists, Adichie writes in her essay, but after criticism of Adichie’s comments, she publicly insulted Adichie on social media.

It’s a simple story that you approached a celebrity, you publicly insulted the celebrity to exaggerate yourself, the celebrity cut you off, sent you emails and texts that were not considered, and then decided to go out in the media social to sell lies, writes Adichie.

Adichie concludes her essay with a critique of certain young people today like these two from my writing workshop, describing as inappropriate their passionate performance of virtue that is well executed in the public space of Twitter but not in space intimate friendship.

We have a generation of young people on social media so terrified that they have misconceptions that they have robbed themselves of the opportunity to think and learn and grow, Adichie wrote. I have spoken to young people who tell me that they are terrified of tweeting everything, that they read and reread their tweets because they are afraid they will be attacked by themselves. The assumption of trust is dead. What matters is not kindness, but the display of kindness. We are no longer human beings. Now we are angels who jostling make angels to each other. God help us. It is indecent.