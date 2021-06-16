



TAIPEI, Taiwan This is the era of vaccine diplomacy. Alsoshtë also its bitter era, despised with mud. For months, Taiwan has been unable to buy doses of BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, and island leaders blame Chinese intervention. China, which considers Taiwan as its territory, calls the accusation fabricated from nothing. It is unclear what steps, if any, the government in Beijing has taken to sever Taiwan’s relationship with BioNTech, the German drug maker that developed the Pfizer vaccine. BioNTech declined to comment. But at the heart of the problem is that a Chinese company claims exclusive commercial rights to distribute the BioNTechs vaccine in Taiwan. And for many in self-governing democracy, buying photos from a Chinese mainland business is simply disliked.

The stalemate is exacerbating Taiwan’s lack of vaccines as the island faces its first major Covid-19 outbreak since the pandemic began. It is a grim illustration of how deeply rooted the long-running conflict in the Taiwan Strait is, with a degree of mutual distrust that no global medical emergency can alleviate. Beijing’s efforts to stay between Taiwan and the wider world began to spill over into public health long ago. China has blocked the island for years to attend the World Health Assembly, the policy body of the World Health Organization.

China has a say in the inoculation campaign in Taiwan because BioNTech last year partnership with a Shanghai company, Fosun Pharma, to distribute its Covid vaccine in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. BioNTechs partner in the United States, European Union and other countries is Pfizer. China says Taiwan is violating the deal by trying to buy doses directly from BioNTech. Taiwan says it respects the partnership of companies but hopes their relationship does not hinder vaccine purchases on the islands.

Beijing too warning against interfering in China’s internal affairs after Japan said it was donating 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca to Taiwan. Chinese officials were similarly peeved this month when three U.S. senators visited the island to announce a donation of 750,000 doses. On Tuesday, Taiwan said 28 Chinese military aircraft entered the islands in the southwestern air defense identification area, the largest such force display in a month. As covidium infections have spread to Taiwan, Chinese representatives have spread accused the island leaders of establishing health policy by refusing to accept vaccines produced by the Chinese. Chinese state news media has highlighted the issue by highlighting Taiwanese compatriots who have been vaccinated in China. On the issue of vaccines or the issue of the pandemic, I think China is trying to seize every opportunity they may have, said Lee Che-chuan of the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, a Taiwanese government-funded think tank. Beijing, Mr. Lee said, is telling Taiwan: You are part of China. I can vaccinate you. But if you want to buy them from some other countries, you have a political goal: You are trying to show that you are independent of China. Inoculation efforts by Taiwanese have taken on a greater urgency since a wave of new Covid cases caused the island to enter a mild blockade last month. The government has placed orders with AstraZeneca, Moderna and two local vaccine manufacturers. But deliveries have been slow to materialize. Less than 5 percent of the islands 23.5 million people have been vaccinated so far.

Taiwan began talking to BioNTech about purchasing five million doses last August, said Island Health Minister Chen Shih-chung during a recent press conference. The two sides had largely agreed on a contract by December, according to Mr. Chen. On January 8, BioNTech approved Taiwanese press releases announcing the deal in Chinese and English.

But four hours later, BioNTech returned with a request, Mr Chen said. The company wanted the word place in the Chinese-language newscast to be replaced by Taiwan. Updated 16 June 2021, 10:42 am ET Beijing is extremely sensitive to any suggestion that Taiwan is an autonomous nation. Taiwanese officials agreed to make the change, Mr Chen said. But BioNTech said the issue needs to be considered further. The deal has been on hold ever since. It was not because of a problem within the contract, but rather a problem outside the contract, Mr Chen said. Fosun Pharma chief executive BioNTechs partner for Greater China recently told state news agency Chinas Xinhua that the company would gladly supply the vaccines compatriots Taiwan.

Whether Taiwan would accept those doses is more complicated. Taiwanese law bans the import of vaccines made in China. But Mr Chen suggested on Wednesday that Taiwan would be open to importing BioNTech files if Fosun only acted as their distributor, not producer. Fosun did not respond to a request for comment. Recently, there have been discussions about a vaccine deal for Taiwan that would include not only BioNTech and Fosun, but also Zuellig Pharma, a Swiss-owned healthcare, refrigeration and logistics company, according to two people familiar with the matter. issues. Such an agreement could allow BioNTech to honor its partnership with Fosun while also pleasing the Taiwanese authorities by reducing Fosuns’ role.

Zuellig ka partnership with Moderna to supply the Modernas vaccine to Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. A Zuellig spokeswoman declined to comment, as did Taiwan’s central command center of the epidemic. BioNTech and Fosun already have vaccines delivered from Germany to Hong Kong and Macau, and they are preparing to produce BioNTechs vaccine at a Fosun facility for the Chinese market. The parent company is Fosun Pharmas Fosun International, a Shanghai – based conglomerate with interests in insurance, property, fashion, retail, tourism and more. In a survey conducted in late May by researchers at Taiwan’s Chengchi National University, three-quarters of respondents said they would not receive a Chinese vaccine. However, more than half said they would receive a European or American vaccine purchased through a Chinese distributor. Like many in Taiwan, Tim Hsu, a 30-year-old software engineer, did not feel much need to be inoculated until cases began to clash in mid-May. Even now, however, he said he would not trust a vaccine made by the Chinese. He said he had made enough purchases on Chinese e-commerce sites not to have too much confidence in Chinese goods.

But what if a Chinese company were just a distributor of vaccines? If it is simply a commercial agent and the source is still the same vaccine widely used by Germany, then it is actually fine, said Mr Hsu. De facto Embassy of Germany in Taiwan, German Institute Taipei, said this month that he tried hard to facilitate communication between BioNTech and the Taiwanese authorities. But it is uncertain how much the German government is able or unwilling to help mediate a deal, given the risk of Beijing anger. A spokesman for the German Taipei Institute declined to comment.

The Chinas vaccine strategy goes beyond economic interest, said Elena Meyer-Clement, who studies Chinese politics and business at the Free University of Berlin. Hasshte asked a geopolitical question, which means that you can count on the fact that the political leadership in Beijing keeps its eyes on these agreements. Professor Meyer-Clement said she believed BioNTech had tried to sell the vaccine directly to Taiwan in good faith, not to deliberately circumvent its deal with Fosun Pharma. If they had even refused to try it, it would have amounted to self-censorship, she said. I think it was really just about getting vaccines in Taiwan. Still, she said BioNTech was okay to give the initial introduction to a press release using the word country in the Taiwanese context. Something is something that someone with experience dealing with Taiwan should have known, she said. Raymond Zhong reported by Taipei and Christopher F. Schuetze from Berlin. Dog Amy Chang contributed to reporting from Taipei.







