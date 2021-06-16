Germany to repatriate army platoon accused of right-wing extremism





Germany is repatriating a Bundeswehr platoon from Lithuania after its soldiers were accused of right-wing extremism and sexual assault, in a case that has again exposed the prevalence of strong right-wing views in the German armed forces. The incident comes just months after the defense ministry was forced to undertake a major overhaul of its elite military division, Kommando Spezialkräfte (KSK) and disband one of its companies after some of its members were found to have right-wing sympathies. . It was also reported on Wednesday that investigators are investigating a number of police officers in the western state of Hesse who belonged to an elite unit known as the Special Operations Command, or SEK, and allegedly shared Nazi banned content in a group conversation. A German defense ministry spokesman said the Lithuania-based armored infantry platoon was being investigated on suspicion of sexual coercion, using racist and anti-Semitic insults and “extremist behavior”. The platoon is part of a NATO battle group in Lithuania known as the “extended forward presence” which was created to improve the alliance’s preventive capability against Russia. The 600 soldiers stationed there for the Bundeswehr, or federal armed forces, are conducting joint exercises with the Lithuanian army and are supposed to act as a “three-year cable” if tensions with Moscow escalate. “The fact that this happened in Lithuania, where we support common values ​​side by side with our NATO partners, makes such behavior by individuals not only unforgivable, but absolutely shameful for all of us,” spokeswoman Christina said. Routes. The platoon will return to Germany on Thursday and be released from service, Routsi said, and proceedings had begun to dismiss the main culprits. “Such behavior has no place in the Bundeswehr,” she said. The German news magazine Der Spiegel first reported on alleged violations committed by platoon soldiers. They reportedly attended a hotel in the Lithuanian central district of Rukla on April 30 and got so drunk that the hotel staff alerted the German military police. Spiegel said that during interrogation, soldiers in the platoon discovered that on April 20, Adolf Hitler’s birthday, some of their colleagues had sung a birthday to the dictator. They did so despite express orders from a sergeant present at the scene, who told them to stop. Routsi said it had also emerged that 569 bullets had disappeared from the platoon after a shooting exercise. She said it was unclear if it was a “booking mistake” or if the ammunition had been stolen. The commander of the Bundeswehr induction command had sent a team of investigators to look into the incident.

