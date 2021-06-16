“Diamond” rushes to a small village in South Africa is likely to end in disappointment





Johannesburg, South Africa – A small village in South Africa is occupied by thousands of people looking for diamonds. Crowds erupted after a man reported finding a crystal-like stone in a field. Africa produces most of the diamonds in the world – but not in the region that has been flooded with treasure hunters this week. As CBS News correspondent Debora Patta reports, the lack of previous findings in the area has not stopped thousands of poor people from trying to pave their way to a better life. It started with an accidental discovery, but soon turned into a massive treasure hunt. As soon as word got out that a local shepherd had dug up what he thought was a gem, thousands of fortune-tellers flocked to the small rural village in Kwa-Zulu Natal. A man holds a stone that he hopes will be a rough diamond after he dug it in the Kwa-Zulu Natal province in South Africa. “I heard people were digging diamonds here, so I said, ‘No, let me come and try it,'” Mduduzi Maphumulo said as he stopped digging. Most people who are presented have no idea what an uncut diamond looks like. Many have never even seen the final, sleek product. “I have never seen or touched a diamond in my life,” Skhumbuzo Mbhele said. “I hope this makes a difference because we are really fighting.” South African authorities have sent experts to the area, and a geologist in the country was skeptical, telling CBS News that the hard rocks discovered were unlikely to be truly diamonds. A person uses a pickaxe to dig as fortune-tellers flock to the village after photos and videos were shared on social media showing people celebrating after finding what they believed were diamonds, in the village of KwaHlathi, outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu province. Natal, South Africa, June 14, 2021. Siphiwe Sibeko / REUTERS

This has not stopped people from dreaming. Trend news “If these were real diamonds, it would really help me and my family, because everyone needs financial stability and everyone needs to get up for life,” said another diamond hunter. Teams of geologists are collecting stones for further investigation. The South African economy has taken a sharp turn during the year coronavirus pandemic, which is part of why this modern day diamond rush has raised such high hopes for a better life.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos