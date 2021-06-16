



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is being allowed to leave his quarantined hotel approximately 12 hours after registration. Trudeaus’s office says he took his negative COVID-19 test Wednesday morning and can now leave the three-star accommodation in Ottawa. Members of his delegation to Europe who landed in Ottawa around 7pm were tested on arrival and received negative test results the next day around 8am The story goes down the ad Canada Quarantine Hotels, Provincial Boundary Rules: What You Need to Know About Traveling Those at the hotel were told to stay in their rooms and were given lunch boxes upon arrival and a boxing breakfast at their door. Trudeau was abroad from last Thursday to Tuesday for summits with other G7, NATO and European leaders. His office says Trudeau will follow public health rules and advice for Canadians returning from abroad during the pandemic, as will officials and journalists who also went abroad. Rules include quarantine for 14 days and taking another COVID-19 test about seven days upon arrival. The overnight stay in Trudeaus came after his Liberal government had spent months advocating the policy of forcing most Canadians returning from international quarantine trips to a hotel room for up to three days at their own expense. Ottawa has said the policy, along with its measures of other border measures, have been effective in restricting COVID-19 from entering the country, even though the provinces have spent most of the spring battling a third wave. deadly run by a pandemic variant. An expert review panel recently said the hotel quarantine policy had no scientific basis and recommended the government remove it. The panel noted that passengers flying to the United States and returning across a land border do not face such a rule. The story goes down the ad Opposition Conservatives have criticized the fact that the Ottawa Trudeau Hotel stayed in one of the government-approved accommodations. Our morning and evening update newsletters have been written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the most important headline days. Sign up today.

