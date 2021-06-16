COVAXIN not made from beef serum, is part of the production process – explain MoHFW and Bharat Biotech

tech2 News Staff

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Bharat Biotech have clarified that the COVAXIN COVID-19 vaccine is not madeof beef serum. Information about the autochthonous vaccine comes from the Right to Information (RTI) petition filed in April. The petition has opened a metaphorical can of worms for the pharmaceutical company that made the vaccine. He is also being accused by some on social media of keeping this information to the public. Both Bharat Biotech and the Ministry of Health have denied the allegations.

While the use of beef serum is not surprising to those in the vaccine industry, it has come as a surprise to the general public.

RTI Prayer

In an RTI petition filed April 15, 2021, with the Central Drug Control Organization (CDSCO), Vikas Patni asked 12 questions seeking answers to topics ranging from vaccine content, expiration date, and side effects, laws restricting travel and government by compensating people who have side reactions, etc. Among these questions, Patni asked if Bovine Fetal Serum (FSB) was used, in any form, while making any of the vaccines.

CDSCO answered all these questions. For the use of FBS in the vaccine, the answer was – “According to new information provided by the firm, newborn calf serum is used in the Vero cell resuscitation process, which is used to produce the Corona virus during the production of the wholesale COVAXIN vaccine. and M / s Bharat Biotech. “

Difference between fetal bovine serum and congenital calf serum

One aspect of the debate is the use of Fetal Bovine Serum (FSB) and New Born Calf Serum (NBCS). Patni has asked if FSB has been used while in reality NBCS has been used in the process. There is a distinct difference between these two serums.

Fetal bovine serum (FBS) is obtained from blood taken from a bovine fetus in a slaughterhouse. It is widely used for the production of vaccines because it has a very low level of antibodies and contains more growth factors.

Newborn calf serum (NBCS) originates from an old calf from three to 10 days old. This serum is of a higher quality and is a cost effective replacement for FBS. It also has a higher percentage of protein and immunoglobulin, but fewer growth factors.

Congress tweets

Before any agency involved in the production of the vaccine could respond to the allegations, Gaurav Pandhi, the National Coordinator of the Congress Party for his Digital Communications and Social Media, wrote on Twitter. He said the vaccine consists of NBCS, which is “a piece of clotted blood” from a slaughtered calf. He also shared a screengrab of a document showing the difference between Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS) and Small Birth Serum (NBCS).

In another tweet, Pandhi posted a video of himself criticizing the government for first not providing enough vaccines and then betraying people’s trust. He said people had a right to know if beef serum had been used in the vaccine.

However, he also insisted that people should be vaccinated by keeping aside religion and belief, as they are a lifeline.

BJP Govt should NOT betray the trust and confidence of the people, if Covaxin or any other vaccine consists of cow calf serum, then people have a right to know. Vaccines are the lifeblood today and everyone should be vaccinated (as and when available) keeping beliefs and beliefs aside. 💉 pic.twitter.com/Khplk3iOb6 Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) June 16, 2021

The Ministry of Health corresponds

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) came out in support of the indigenous vaccine. She said there is no beef serum in the vaccine and it is just a product used when making the vaccine.

“The final vaccine (COVAXIN) does not contain any newborn beef serum at all and beef serum is not a component of the final vaccine product,” the Union Ministry of Health said. said.

In an effort to clear up the confusion and put an end to the spread of misinformation, MoHFW stated that NBCS is only used in preparing Vero cells for the vaccine. He also stated that the use of bovine and other animal serum is common and has been prevalent in the production of many vaccines for other diseases like Polio, Rabies and Influenza as well.

When scientists began growing viruses in a laboratory, they had to recreate the same conditions found in the human body. They used solutions of various sugars, salts and meat extracts to make this possible. They began using Vero cells (which are kidney cells derived from the African green monkey; a technique developed in 1962). Vero cells are used as vectors to grow genetically engineered viruses. Since viruses cannot live without a host, these cells help them grow.

These cells are washed with water and chemicals many times to get rid of NBCS. They are then used to develop the vaccine. During this process, Vero cells are also destroyed when the virus is injected into it.

Later, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is also killed (disabled) and cleared, so there is no chance of infection for a person who is vaccinated.

Bharat Biotech responds

In a statement, Bharat Biotech responded to the allegations in an attempt to clarify that the vaccine itself does not contain serum. She said NBCS is used in the production of vaccines worldwide. However, they are not present in vaccines administered to humans.

“It is used for cell growth, but it is not used either in the growth of SARS-CoV2 virus or in the final formulation. COVAXIN is highly purified to contain only the components of the inactivated virus removing all other impurities.”

He also said the use of NBCS has been documented in all of his studies.