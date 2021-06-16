International
Von der Leyen signs first EU Covid recovery fund plans | Coronavirus
Ursula von der Leyen has signed the first plans from EU member states to spend Brussels 800 billion (687 billion) Covid recovery fund as she tried to reverse the reputation damage caused to the bloc by the pandemic during a visit to Portugal and Spain.
Speaking in Lisbon, the European Commission president said she believed the next-generation EU fund, which is weighted to prioritize digital and green projects, would be a European success.
The commission raised a first tranche of $ 20 billion through the sale of 10-year bonds on Tuesday. The massive joint debt release, the largest in the history of unions, is seen in Brussels as a milestone in the history of the union.
It is also being seen as an opportunity to convince national populations of the merits of the EU. A report published by the European Council on External Relations (ECFR) last week, suggested a weak early response to the health crisis, and the proliferation of stuttering vaccines in the EU had dealt a blow to confidence in unions’ capabilities. Most in France (62%), Italy (57%), Germany (55%), Spain (52%) and Austria (51%) describe the EU project as broken.
The first national program to get what Von der Leyen described as the green light for commissions was that of Portugal and its 16.6 billion recovery and sustainability plan consisting of 14 billion grants and 2.6 billion loans.
The plan was drafted in Portugal, Von der Leyen said, standing by the country’s prime minister, Antnio Costa. The reforms and investments included in this plan will allow Portugal to emerge from the Covid-19 crisis stronger, more resilient and better prepared for the future. In short, it will help build a better future for the Portuguese people. We will stay close to Portugal at every step of the way. Your success will be our success. A European success.
Von der Leyen traveled to Spain later in the day to meet with Prime Minister Pedro Snchez. She also plans to visit Greece, Denmark and Luxembourg later this week to support their plans.
Spain, the member state whose economy was hit hardest by the pandemic with a 10.8% contraction in 2020, is the second country to receive approval for its spending strategy. It will receive $ 70 billion in grants and $ 70 billion in loans over the next five years. The approval of the committees will have to be followed by the approval of the member states later this year.
Snchez has suggested that the recovery plan could transform Spain’s economy in a way similar to that experienced with joining the European Community in 1986.
At a joint news conference with Von der Leyen, he announced he would meet with Spain’s heads of regional governments before the summer to discuss the plan and ensure they and thousands of the country’s mayors have their say.
Our goal is to ensure that the recovery is fast and fair so that no region and no generation is left behind and that we look to the future, Snchez said. This is a nationwide plan; a plan that involves us all. We have a tremendous opportunity to modernize our country for generations to come.
Under the scheme, national plans should allocate at least 37% of project spending that is in line with the EU 2050 target for zero greenhouse gas emissions and 20% for digitalisation.
Green MPs have already raised concerns that a number of spending priorities in the plans presented to the committee were only superficially in line with the stated priorities, raising concerns about washing the greenery.
Sven Giegold, MEP, spokesman for the Greens’ financial and economic policy, said: “It is now a matter of implementation whether the potential of the funds for the green transformation of the European economy is fully exploited.
In the case of Portugal, for a considerable part of the measures it is not yet predictable whether they will have a positive or negative climate impact.
Important details on the implementation of some of the planned measures are still missing. Whether the construction of new houses will contribute to the achievement of European climate goals will depend firmly on the building materials used and the energy efficiency of the planned buildings.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]