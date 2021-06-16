Von der Leyen signs first EU Covid recovery fund plans | Coronavirus

Ursula von der Leyen has signed the first plans from EU member states to spend Brussels 800 billion (687 billion) Covid recovery fund as she tried to reverse the reputation damage caused to the bloc by the pandemic during a visit to Portugal and Spain.

Speaking in Lisbon, the European Commission president said she believed the next-generation EU fund, which is weighted to prioritize digital and green projects, would be a European success.

The commission raised a first tranche of $ 20 billion through the sale of 10-year bonds on Tuesday. The massive joint debt release, the largest in the history of unions, is seen in Brussels as a milestone in the history of the union.

It is also being seen as an opportunity to convince national populations of the merits of the EU. A report published by the European Council on External Relations (ECFR) last week, suggested a weak early response to the health crisis, and the proliferation of stuttering vaccines in the EU had dealt a blow to confidence in unions’ capabilities. Most in France (62%), Italy (57%), Germany (55%), Spain (52%) and Austria (51%) describe the EU project as broken.

The first national program to get what Von der Leyen described as the green light for commissions was that of Portugal and its 16.6 billion recovery and sustainability plan consisting of 14 billion grants and 2.6 billion loans.

The plan was drafted in Portugal, Von der Leyen said, standing by the country’s prime minister, Antnio Costa. The reforms and investments included in this plan will allow Portugal to emerge from the Covid-19 crisis stronger, more resilient and better prepared for the future. In short, it will help build a better future for the Portuguese people. We will stay close to Portugal at every step of the way. Your success will be our success. A European success.

Von der Leyen traveled to Spain later in the day to meet with Prime Minister Pedro Snchez. She also plans to visit Greece, Denmark and Luxembourg later this week to support their plans.

Spain, the member state whose economy was hit hardest by the pandemic with a 10.8% contraction in 2020, is the second country to receive approval for its spending strategy. It will receive $ 70 billion in grants and $ 70 billion in loans over the next five years. The approval of the committees will have to be followed by the approval of the member states later this year.

Snchez has suggested that the recovery plan could transform Spain’s economy in a way similar to that experienced with joining the European Community in 1986.

At a joint news conference with Von der Leyen, he announced he would meet with Spain’s heads of regional governments before the summer to discuss the plan and ensure they and thousands of the country’s mayors have their say.

Our goal is to ensure that the recovery is fast and fair so that no region and no generation is left behind and that we look to the future, Snchez said. This is a nationwide plan; a plan that involves us all. We have a tremendous opportunity to modernize our country for generations to come.

Under the scheme, national plans should allocate at least 37% of project spending that is in line with the EU 2050 target for zero greenhouse gas emissions and 20% for digitalisation.

Green MPs have already raised concerns that a number of spending priorities in the plans presented to the committee were only superficially in line with the stated priorities, raising concerns about washing the greenery.

Sven Giegold, MEP, spokesman for the Greens’ financial and economic policy, said: “It is now a matter of implementation whether the potential of the funds for the green transformation of the European economy is fully exploited.

In the case of Portugal, for a considerable part of the measures it is not yet predictable whether they will have a positive or negative climate impact.

Important details on the implementation of some of the planned measures are still missing. Whether the construction of new houses will contribute to the achievement of European climate goals will depend firmly on the building materials used and the energy efficiency of the planned buildings.