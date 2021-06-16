Putin denies that the Russian state was behind the cyber attacks in the US





Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, speaking to reporters after meeting privately with President Biden on Wednesday, denied that Russia had played a role in a growing wave of cyber-attacks against U.S. institutions and said that The US were the biggest offenders. The remarks by Russian leaders suggested that he was not interested in discussing what Mr Biden had said was a key objective of the talks: to establish some defenses around the types of attacks on critical infrastructure outside the borders in peacetime. Mr Putin suggested there had been some sort of agreement to set up expert groups to look into the matter, but US officials fear it is more than a ploy to link the matter to the commission. Coming out of his first meeting with Mr Biden since his election as US president, Mr Putin began by saying the talks had gone well, but it soon became clear that tensions between the countries could not be significantly eased. soon.

There was no hostility, Putin declared. Rather, our meeting took place in a constructive spirit. Addressing reporters at the Geneva villa where the meeting took place, the Russian president said: “Both sides expressed their intention to understand each other and seek common language. The talks were quite constructive. The high-stakes diplomatic engagement came at the end of a weekly European whirlwind tour of Mr. Biden in which he sought to rebuild and strengthen traditional alliances that often supported the United States position during the Cold War. It was a meeting laden with history and full of challenges. Mr Biden has argued that the world is at a turning point, with an existential battle taking place between democracy and autocracy. And with Mr. Putin at the forefront of the autocrats, the American leader faced criticism from several neighborhoods for even attending the summit. In a reflection of the sensitivity of the symbolism, the White House insisted that leaders hold independent press conferences, with Mr. Putin to speak first.

“I do not think there was any kind of hostility,” Putin said, adding that he had different views on fundamental issues. Both sides, he said, were determined to work to understand each other and find areas of convergence.

The Russian leader said the nations had agreed that ambassadors to their respective countries should return to their posts in the near future. He said they will also begin consultations on internet-related issues. We believe that the field of cyber security is extremely important to the world at large, including the United States and Russia to the same degree, he said. The Russian leader, who flew from Sochi, Russia, had arrived first for the summit at an 18th-century Swiss villa perched on Lake Geneva. Some time later, Mr Bidens’ motorcade took off as Russian, American and Swiss flags fluttered in the wind under a blue sky accompanied by the United States. The two leaders were greeted by President Guy Parmelin of Switzerland, who welcomed them to Geneva, the city of peace.

“I wish both presidents a fruitful dialogue in the interests of both your country and the world,” he said.

Both men touch on a range of difficult topics, from military threats to human rights concerns. Some were long gone, others were older. During the Cold War, the prospect of nuclear annihilation led to historic treaties and a framework that kept the world from blowing itself up. At this meeting, for the first time, cyber weapons with their great potential for wreaking havoc were at the center of the agenda. But Mr Putin’s comments to the media suggested that the two leaders did not find much in common. In addition to his denials that Russia had played a destabilizing role in cyberspace, he also maintained a tough stance on human rights in Russia. He said Mr Biden had raised the issue but struck the same challenging tone on the issue at his press conference as he did in the past. The United States, Putin said, supports opposition groups in Russia to weaken the country, as it sees Russia as an adversary. If Russia is an enemy, then which organizations will America support in Russia? Mr. Putin asked. I think it is not those who strengthen the Russian Federation, but those who contain what is the publicly proclaimed goal of the United States.

