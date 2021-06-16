China sends the largest group of military aircraft within a day to Taiwan





MELBOURNE, Australia China has sent its largest number of military aircraft ever in a single day to international airspace around Taiwan, with the island country battling its fighter jets and deploying air defense missile systems in response.

The Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense said 28 People’s Liberation Army planes entered the Taiwan Air Defense identification area from the southwest on Tuesday. The plane included nuclear-capable fighter jets and bombers and they flew in six different groups, according to a ministry press release and an accompanying schedule.

The fighter jets consisted of 14 Shenyang J-16 multirole strike aircraft and six J-11 interceptors, along with four Xian H-6 bombers. The rest were electronic warfare, early anti-submarine and air warning planes. About three of these groups flew to the Western Pacific via the Bashi Canal, south of Taiwan, before returning.

Taiwan has accused China of trying to destroy its Air Force with regular flights, with former Defense Minister Yen Teh-fa telling parliament in October 2020 that Taiwan flew 2,972 flights against Chinese aircraft between January and October of that year. .

In Beijing, Ma Xiaoguang, a spokeswoman for the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry, said the recent flights were a response to acts of cooperation between Taiwan and foreign forces in an effort to secure Taiwan’s independence. China sees self-governing Taiwan as a rogue province and has vowed to rebuild the island with mainland land.

The flights took place on the same day that the U.S. Navy said a carrier group, led by the aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan, entered the South China Sea through the Bashi Canal. Citing a spokesman from the transport group, Reuters reported that the Navy had no interaction with Chinese aircraft.

China has previously flown a large bombing force near Taiwan while a U.S. Navy transport group was transiting nearby waters. The Wall Street Journal reported in February that such an H-6 force carried out a mock attack on Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group as the main ship and its attendants crossed the Bashi Canal.

Ahead of Tuesday’s flight, an analyst with the National Defense Studies Institute of the Japanese Ministry of Defense noted a pattern of Chinese air activity near Taiwan.

In his June 8 comment, Masayoshi Monma noted that H-6s, which can carry supersonic missiles and cruise ships, were active around Taiwan when Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group sailed through the Bashi Canal at the end of January 2021. He added that fighters and early air warning planes were also present, based on data released by the Taiwan Ministry of Defense. He speculated that the former were conducting bombing escort exercises under the command and control of the latter.

At the time, Monma wrote that Chinese air activity around Taiwan was growing in sophistication and complexity, and suggested the possibility of medium-sized fuel vessels joining such training operations in the future. These additional aircraft would enable Chinese fighters and bombers to increase their time at the station and strengthen their range in the Western Pacific.







