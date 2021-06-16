Twitter reacts to Biden-Putin summit

TOPSHOT – Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with US President Joe Biden … [+] US-Russia Summit at Villa La Grange, Geneva on June 16, 2021. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP through Getty Images



On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden and Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin met face-to-face inside a book-filled study at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland for the first time since Biden took office in January. The couple shook hands and talking through the translators immediately began their long-awaited meeting, which was expected to last for hours.

The meeting points are considered particularly high as it could set the tone for US-Russian relations in the years to come, but could also be implied just as easily by the Covid-19 pandemic, a continuing crisis in the Middle East and other events. on the global stage.

“This recent US-Russia summit will be nothing more than a note in history, a time when the two leaders continue to look at each other towards the conflicts of the past instead of the challenges of the future,” said Harry Kazianis , senior director at Center for National Interest and a contributing editor for [1945[1945.

“Russia is forever angry about NATO enlargement threatening its supposed sphere of interest in the old client countries of the Soviet Empire and continues to try to suppress against America in any way it can,” Kazinis added. “At the same time, Putin sees threats everywhere, especially fearing that America is plotting a kind of regime change conspiracy against him. America seems to be stuck in a Cold War mini-mindset, with Russia always once again throwing the Empire “Evil instead of defeating the empire.”

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

This Cold War mini-mentality was certainly alive and well on social media, where users have reacted in real time since the two world leaders shook hands. Where past meetings of heads of state have been slowly “wasted” by political experts, academics and especially career diplomats, today’s meeting in Geneva was widely discussed as a sporting event or awards show by Twitter users.

Some time was lost by some to praise the American leader as they took calculated excavations against the Russian president.

“Biden looked Putin in the eye, Putin immediately looked away,” CNN’s Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) wrote on Twitter.

Jon Cooper, who had been a campaign chair for former President Barack Obama, (@joncoopertweets) added, “President Biden is sitting up straight and looking confident. Putin is falling into his chair and looks like a disobedient student who was called to the office director. “

Cooper also directly targeted Putin, writing, “Putin is a coward at heart. President Biden knows this better than most.”

As is often the case with President Biden, there were those who openly ridiculed him.

Conservative columnist Beneful “Benny” Johnson (@bennyjohnson) was quick to point out, “Biden brought the postcards to his meeting with Putin.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert (@laurenboerbert) added, “I certainly hope Joe Biden does not accidentally return the state of Alaska to Putin at their meeting. I am praying for America today because there has never been a more unqualified person to negotiate on our behalf. “

“Does anyone think the Biden-Putin meeting would be anything but a bloodbath for American interests?” Donald Trump Jr. thought.

Real-time feedback

The immediate question to ask is whether any of these feedback is really necessary, even though the meetings had just begun? The power of social media is that anyone can comment in real time, and while it may be good to watch a sporting event or a season one finale of a hit TV show, there are dire consequences from such encounters where misunderstandings can reverse any progress.

Likewise, it could become a case that now should be a time for Americans to stay united, even from those who did not vote for the president. Perhaps here is where more country should take a cue from the film classic Godfather and note the advice “never go against the family,” and certainly not so publicly. The American family should reunite at least until it becomes clear what emerged from the meeting.

“Americans should not be divided when a sitting U.S. president meets a foreign chief of statute should be rooted for success and for American interests to be served,” Kazianis said.

“But will Joe Biden pursue further US interests in his interaction with Putin,” Kazianis also suggested. “What would be much more useful is to find a way to bury the spear. However, this summit is likely to be a thing of the past.”

It is not surprising that some would react in such a partisan way, given the state of national division and the ability of social media to increase it.

“Cheerleaders always cheer for their team,” said Roger Entner, chief analyst at Recon Analytics. “It does not matter if you are in a game or in politics. Cable News has largely become Cable Opinion and social media is no different.”

Were any of these feedback helpful?

“Whether through social media or countless 24-hour news channels, real-time analysis of meaningful events is paramount,” warned technology analyst Josh Crandall of Netpop Research.

“The line between a qualified expert and ‘Monday morning quarterbacks’ could not be clearer these days,” added Crandall, who has been following trends on social media for more than a decade. There are so many heads talking in the media thinking from steep angles mixing personal zeal and political party that ordinary people have forgotten what it means to be ‘qualified’, so many are being thrown into the gang through social media. “The growing speed from all of these perspectives does not seem to benefit anyone except the companies that make it possible, or the influencers who preach to their followers.”

When social media once allowed people to comment on outfits at the Oscars, now it seems everyone has an opinion on how the president should handle his affairs with another world leader.

“It looks like it will not end until the masses decide to turn it off,” Crandall added. “From the point of view of where things are use of social media at all times, it is increasingly difficult for people to do it. “