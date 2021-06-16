Boris Johnson described his health secretary as ‘hopeless’, says Dominic Cummings





Writing in Substack and in a Twitter thread Dominik Cummings shared photos of his WhatsApp conversations with the Prime Minister and documents from national security meetings that he said would expose the “lies” spread by Downing Street and Health Secretary Matt Hancock about their treatment of the coronavirus crisis.

To date, more than 128,000 people have died in the UK from Covid-19 – the highest death toll in Europe. One of the biggest early failures of the UK response to Covid-19 was in building a purpose-tested testing and tracking system. The British government has also been criticized for neglecting care homes, allowing many devices to pass without sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE), testing and clear instructions.

“As the Prime Minister himself said, Hancock ‘s performance in testing, procurement, PPE [personal protective equipment], care homes etc was “totally unfair to the king”, Cummings said in a tweet, sharing a screenshot of what appears to be a WhatsApp exchange with Johnson from March 27, just days after the UK entered in its first complete blockage amid a worse outburst.

It’s the latest bomb dropped by Cummings, a divisive figure who resigned from his post last November amid the UK’s second deadly wave of pandemics. Last month, he gave a worthy account of the coronavirus government response to a seven-hour marathon session before Members of Parliament in Westminster.

But Cummings critics have questioned his legitimacy as a witness. At the height of the pandemic, he was arguably the oldest person working within Downing Street, besides Johnson, and played a key role in shaping the pandemic government strategy. Cummings suggested that Hancock had dreamed of a “new version of reality” when he said he had come up with the idea of ​​increasing testing capacity and that the health secretary had actually been operating under the abandoned “herd immunity” strategy until March 16 Among Cummings’ “evidence” dump was a document from the UK government committee Cobra – an inter-departmental group meeting in national emergency situations – that argued for herd immunity until September to avoid a peak of second. The former aide also claimed that the health secretary had deliberately intended to divert “attention from testing in nursing homes and disrupting PPE” in April, drawing media attention with his promise to deliver 100,000 tests a day. “Testing, like vaccines, was taken out of his control in May because of his incompetence and dishonesty,” Cummings wrote in Substack. Cummings said Hancock had misinterpreted his role in tackling the crisis, giving “a fictitious account” to lawmakers last week during a parliamentary session in which he denied having national PPE shortages and defended his 100,000 test target. “If No. 10 is prepared to lie so deeply and widely about such vital issues of life and death last year, neither covid nor any other essential issue of war and peace can be trusted now,” Cummings wrote. Cummings said he had been at loggerheads over the publication of private WhatsApp messages, but felt compelled to do so after Hancock objected to his retelling of the events to the elected committee and called on him to provide evidence. In screenshots of text messages published in Substack, Cummings said Hancock had said at a meeting on the morning of March 24 that testing capacity would increase from 10,000 a day through March 30 and 100,000 a day “within a month.” . On March 27th , the same day that Johnson and Hancock both tested positive for coronavirus, Cummings said he sent a message to the prime minister telling him that the pace of coronavirus testing was too slow and that the health minister had cheated the government on his ability to speed it up. According to the photo shared on Cummings’ blog and Twitter, Johnson replied, “Completely f ** king hopeless.” In another text message a month later, on April 27, when National Health Service staff were running out of critical masks and dresses, Johnson said the PPE shortages were “a disaster” and suggested Hancock take full delivery of the equipment. . “Wtf do we?” Wrote Johnson. When asked during the Prime Minister’s Questions Wednesday whether the WhatsApp messages published by Cummings were true, Johnson did not respond. The official spokesman of the Prime Minister said that he does not plan to deal with every claim made and that the focus of the government is on distribution to the public. The spokesman added that Johnson had full confidence in his health secretary. CNN has contacted the UK Department of Health and Social Welfare for comment.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos