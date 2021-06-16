Nova Scotia reports 8 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday





Nova Scotia is reporting eight new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the active number of cases across the province to 92. Five of the new cases are in the central area. Four of them are close contacts of previous cases and one is under investigation. The remaining three cases are in the eastern area, with two of them being close contacts and one under investigation. Five people are now in hospital with COVID-19, including four in intensive care. Laboratories processed 5,142 tests on Tuesday. By Wednesday, 67.6 percent of Nova Scotians had received one dose of the vaccine. Planning a second dose While bookings for the first doses of vaccines are already open to those aged 12 and over for a few weeks, the province has allowed people to book their second doses for dates earlier than originally planned. Planning has been made available to people based on the time they received their first dose. On Wednesday, the province announced people who took a first dose on or before May 1 who were scheduled for a second dose on or before August 14 can now republish for an earlier date. People who have provided an email address at the time of vaccination will receive an email booking notice. People without an email address, or who have not provided one, can call 1-833-797-7772 to reschedule. Nova Scotia moved into Phase 2 of its reopening plan on Wednesday, allowing restaurants to resume indoor dining, shops to operate at half capacity and families to have more than one designated buyer, among many other changes. “As we work our way through the reopening plan, entering Phase 2 today, it is important to remember to continue testing for COVID-19 and get vaccinated as soon as you can,” Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer, said in a press release. “Many of our new cases are among people who were not vaccinated or who got the virus within two weeks of their first dose, before the vaccine took effect.” The province now reports vaccination status of people who test positive for COVID-19 are hospitalized or die in the public COVID-19 statistics panel. Atlantic Canada case numbers New Brunswick reported three new cases on Tuesday. There are now 85 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported a new case Wednesday. The province has 35 active cases.

The PEI did not report any new cases Monday and has four active cases.

