Opening from the summit between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin





But after the summit was over, the ornate French-style house was locked and the leaders were jumping in the opposite direction of the house, the state of relations between the United States and Russia looked almost the same as before.

This is not necessarily a surprise, at least for all, to Biden, who entered the summit with the vague and modest intention of establishing a “predictable and rational” relationship with Vladimir Putin.

Putin’s performance afterwards was certainly predictable, if not entirely rational.

After all, Biden set expectations so low for his first face-to-face meeting with Putin that anything more than someone who did not show up at all went to waste.

Even the shorter time than expected did not expect major disagreements, according to White House officials. Instead, Biden said it was a reflection that both sides had simply run out of things to say, “We saw each other like: OK, what else?” he said. There were modest achievements, such as the decision to return each country’s ambassador to their posts and the establishment of task forces for cyber attacks, perhaps the new biggest point of contention between Washington and Moscow. But in both Biden and Putin’s words, the summit was not about great progress. Instead, everyone said it had to do with appreciation, being honest, and moving forward. One for one Biden’s decision to convene Wednesday’s summit was summed up in his core view of foreign affairs: everything has to do with the person. “I know we make foreign policy be this great, great skill, which somehow is like a secret code,” Biden said at his closing press conference. “The whole of foreign policy is a logical extension of personal relationships. It is the way human nature works.” Judging by these parameters, the summit seemed to have met its goals. “The tone of the whole meeting was good, positive,” Biden said, adding: “After all, I told President Putin that we need to have some basic rules of the road that we can all abide by.” Putin gave a somewhat similar description. “He is a balanced and professional man and it is clear that he is experienced,” Putin said. “It seems to me that we spoke the same language.” However, he offered no sign of changing malignant behavior that has proven the ability and willingness of the West to respond. And he did not change his rhetoric, decorating Alexey Navalny and denying Russia’s roles in cyber attacks. Instead, he described a sincere and pragmatic three hours that had not led to a deep or emotional connection. “It certainly does not mean that we looked each other in the eye and found a soul or swore eternal friendship,” he said. Nothing like Trump A major goal of Biden’s team in planning its summit with Putin was to avoid the spectacle that took place in Helsinki in 2018, when then-President Donald Trump met with Putin for only two hours and went out to say that he took the floor. Russians on American intelligence in mix elections They decided against a joint press conference to avoid a similar scenario. Wednesday’s meeting was definitely different. Putin also noticed. “His predecessor had a different perspective,” he said. “He decided to act differently. His response was different from Trump’s.” Biden, meanwhile, was open about the areas in which he faced Putin – including the mix of elections and human rights, which Trump often downplayed or ignored altogether in his meetings with the Russian leader. Still, for all the differences, there was a similarity. As he left his press conference, and back at Geneva Airport, Biden got into trouble with the way reporters were preparing his trip. “To be a good reporter you have to be negative,” he said. “You never ask a positive question.” Biden apologized for insulting CNN’s Kaitlan Collins during his press conference on the question of what made him confident Putin could change. But his warning of negative questions could easily come from his predecessor. Putin’s rise Skeptics of Biden’s meeting with Putin doubted whether meeting with the Russian leader so early in Biden’s term could elevate him to the status of a former KGB spy on the world stage. Biden’s aides were aware of that danger; one of the reasons they decided against holding a joint press conference was that it could potentially improve Putin if he were seen standing by the American President. But when Biden sat down with Putin inside Villa la Grange, he took it upon himself to describe Russia and the United States as “two great powers,” an apparent choice of words as former US officials have sought to downplay Russia’s influence. Even Biden’s former boss, former President Barack Obama, described Russia simply as a “regional power” after the country invaded Crimea. Putin has long sought respect from the West, even though he is proving his limits. Some critics of Biden’s meeting said his lack of strong results meant it was little more than a photo-op proving to be an aid to the air of Putin’s legitimacy. Biden, whose full remarks were impossible to hear from a newspaper of journalists rushing into the room, seemed to be saying that the leaders of large and important countries must find ways to deal with each other. the other, even between their disputes. Same mind from Putin When Putin came out after the summit a few hours later, he acknowledged that the meeting with Biden was “constructive.” “I think both sides manifested a determination to try and understand each other and to try and converge our positions,” he said. But he continued to perform the same kind of duplicitous performance, filled with denial, he always does when pressed on issues of cybercrime, human rights and Ukraine. This came as no surprise to US officials, who did not enter the talks believing that Biden would magically be able to change Putin’s rhetoric, much less his behavior. Nor was it out of character for Putin, who has often worked to cultivate relationships with American leaders, even though he reprimands their concerns in public. One change in Wednesday’s presentation was his achievement: Because he had just ended a long-awaited summit with the US president, his remarks were broadcast around the world, including on American television networks. His final press conference came before Biden in part of the choreography of the much-planned summit. This allowed Biden to oppose many of his points. Still, his rotation took on its highest profile in years, and only underscored the difficulties Biden encountered within the talks by raising serious issues with a counterpart who denies himself the problems that exist. Internet war Entering his talks with Putin, Biden made it clear that cyber attacks and in particular the latest wave of ransomware hacks developed by criminal syndicates operating inside Russia will form a major part of his talks. Biden believes that countries like Russia have a responsibility to crack down on cybercrime originating in their own countries. At early G7 and NATO meetings this week, he persuaded other Western leaders to include language in their final statements in support of it. One of the main and only results of Wednesday’s talks was the agreement to appoint experts to “work in specific senses on what is outside the borders and pursue specific cases”. Biden seemed to accept the limits of the decision: “Principle is one thing, it must be supported by practice,” Biden said. And he revealed an indicative aspect of his efforts to convince Putin of the seriousness of the crimes: “Well how would you feel if ransomware removed pipelines from your oil fields?” he told Putin. Biden did not say how Putin responded. But he said he told Putin that the US has “significant cyber capabilities” and will respond to further cyber attacks. “He knows it. He does not know exactly what it is, but he knows it is significant,” Biden said. “If in fact they violate its basic norms, we will respond.” Biden’s confrontation did little to change Putin’s way of concluding the summit. Referring to the collapse of the colonial pipeline, which the US has blamed on Russian-based hackers, Putin asked: “What has the Russian authorities got to do with this?” The response was no particular surprise to US officials, who did not enter the summit believing Putin would suddenly change his mind. Instead, they wanted Biden to convey clear consequences for cybercrime, a rapidly evolving threat that Biden wants to at least be able to communicate with Putin.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos