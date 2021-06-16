News summary COVID-19: The province passes to Phase 2 of the green path, 3 new cases

New Brunswick announced that it is moving to Phase 2 of COVID-19 Road to go green at midnight Wednesday and there are three new COVID-19 cases.

The province has achieved its goal of having 20 percent of NewBrunswickers65 or elderly women vaccinated with two doses of a COVID vaccine, at 20.2 percent, said Prime Minister Blaine Higgs.

It comes at the foot of the province announcing it will enter Phase 1 at midnight on Tuesday and will begin to gradually open up and release restrictions once it has achieved its goal of vaccinating the first 75 per cent dose.

“New Brunswick is really on the move,” Higgs told a news conference Wednesday, the second in two days to announce the province’s progress on the green stage, with no restrictions.

“Green is closer than ever.”

The initial target for Phase 2 was July 1, but Higgs said Tuesday that he expected it to be achieved “within days and hours”. At the time, the second-dose vaccination rate among that demographic age group was 18 percent.

More than 7,000 second doses were administered on Tuesday, according to Panel COVID-19.

Among the changesunder Phase 2, New Brunswick will open for the rest of Nova Scotia without the need for isolation or testing, registration to travel within Atlantic Canada, Avignon andTmiscouata, Que., Will no longer be required, and the designated provincial hotel program will be discontinued .

Canadian travelers who have had at least one dose of aCOVIDvaccine will be allowed to enter the province without having to be isolated. The same will apply to travelers from Maine, pending changes to federal regulations.

Those who have not been vaccinated will also be allowed, but will be required to isolate and undergo COVID testing between days five to seven. They will be released from isolation with a negative test.

Two-dose international travelers will not be required to isolate, pending changes to federal regulations, while those with one dose or without vaccination will be subject to 14-day isolation, with one test on day 10.

Travelers from the Atlantic provinces will be required to show registration and vaccination proof when passing through New Brunswick from Quebec or at an airport.

“Travelers should anticipate Quebec border delays when entering New Brunswick and it is recommended that they consider crossing the border outside peak hours, in the evening or overnight if possible to avoid traffic,” the province said in a press release. .

Businesses, such as restaurants, gyms and salons, will be allowed to operate at full capacity if they maintain a customer contact list. Masks will still be required when it is not possible to maintain a distance of two meters if persons who do not eat or drink.

Organized sports games and competitions may include teams from outside Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Cumberland County in Nova Scotia and Avignon and Tmiscouata, depending on travel requirements.

The province has spent two milestones in its campaign to defend New Brunswickers against COVID-19 in the past two days, said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jennifer Russell. But we can not stop now, she said.

We need to keep going until most New Brunswickers are vaccinated carefully as soon as possible.

58 active cases

New Brunswick has 58 active cases of COVID-19, the lowest number of active cases since mid-March, the county’s chief health official announced on Wednesday.

Six people are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in an intensive care unit.

Here is a breakdown of three new COVID cases announced Wednesday.

Moncton Region, Area 1, one person30 to 39.

Fredericton Region, Area 3, one person 70 to 79.

Bathurst Region, Area 6, one person 60 to 69.

New Brunswick has had 2,305 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, with 2,201 recoveries to date and 45COVIDs associated with deaths.

A total of 353,634 tests were performed, including 1,128 on Tuesday.

Explosion at Shediac intensive care unit

Public Health has declared a COVID-19 blast at Ti Bons Soins, a memory care home in the Moncton area, Area 1.

Staff and residents were re-tested several times to confirm the end of the blast, according to a press release.

The spread was declared on May 25, following a confirmed COVID-19 case at the facility.

COVID testing available at Moncton Airport

COVID -19 testing is available for air travelers at Greater Moncton Romo LeBlanc International Airport as of Wednesday.

A new tenant, Distribution Ad Valorem, is offering testing as part of a 12-week pilot project with its New BrunswickSoins PROXYMA Care partner.

“We welcome their presence to assist the traveling public in meeting the regulatory requirements of the destinations where they may travel regarding the possibility of providing evidence of a negative COVID test,” said Bernard LeBlanc, President and CEO of the International Airport Authority. Greater Moncton Inc. International, said in a statement.

“This could become even more critical in the coming weeks as the province of [New Brunswick] eases travel restrictions within Atlantic Canada, the rest of Canada and internationally. “

People planning to travel to the US, for example, should be tested no later than the Thursday before their flight and show negative results for the airline before boarding the plane, or be prepared to show recovery documentation, the airport authority noted in a release news. Such a test could be a positive viral test and a letter from their healthcare provider or a public health official saying he or she is cleared to travel.

Without such information, passengers may be denied boarding. Rules vary by jurisdiction.

COVID testing will be offered at Greater Moncton Romeo LeBlanc International Airport for 12 weeks to begin, but this may be extended, depending on public demand for the service, officials said. (Radio Canada)

The Ad Valorem distribution is offering three COVID-19 screening services, including rapid antigen detection test, molecular rapid detection test (NAAT) and PCR test, said President Marie-Pierre Beaubien. Rapid test results take 15 minutes, while PCR test results take between 24 and 48 hours.

The cost ranges from $ 149 to $ 299, plus HST, and includes a certificate of verification of results.

“The aim is to provide passengers with a fast and efficient full service directly at the airport, ensuring that they meet the national and international COVID-19 testing requirements,” Annie Francoeur, CEO of PROXYMA Care, said in a statement.

“Services are provided both on departure and arrival. Passengers can be tested in the hours before their flight the same day or 48 to 72 hours before their trip, depending on the test chosen.”

The control center, located just before the cleaning security, is open Monday to Friday, from 5am to 10am, and from 1pm to 4pm additional time schedules will be added on days following, said the announcement.

The pilot project could also be extended beyond 12 weeks, depending on demand, he said.

Persons interested in the service can book a test online.

Spread the national vaccines to achieve an important moment

Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be released on Wednesday at a crucial moment.

The number of doses administered nationwide will reach 30 million.

More than five million Canadians are now fully vaccinated with two doses. This is about 14 percent of the eligible population.

Recent public exposure

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to tokoronavirus in the Bathurst region, Area 6:

Ship Repair at Emelien Savoie Workshop, 11 Center St., Pigeon Hill, June 5 – June 11.

Public Health is offering the COVID-19 test to anyone who has been to a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents canlook for a test onlineor call Tele-Care 811.

People who experience one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public expositions

Public Health has identified numerous potential public exposures to the coronavirus in many communities across the province, so much so that it has stopped ranking them individually in its daily news release.

ordetailed list of possible exposures, including locations and dates, is available on the COVID-19 government website. Updated regularly.

What to do if you have a symptom

People worried that they may have COVID-19 symptoms maytake an online self-assessment test.

Public Health says the symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening of chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Liquid nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms also included purple marks on the toes and feet.

People with one of those symptoms should: