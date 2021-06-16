In Leaked Messages, Johnson Called His Secretary of Hopeless Health





LONDONR On the night of March 26, 2020, as the coronavirus was engulfing Britain and its leaders struggling to elicit a response, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ridiculed his governments’ health secretary, with a swearing, as if hopeless, according to a text message posted by his former top adviser. The WhatsApp message, one of several texts shared Wednesday by Mr Johnsons’s former aide Dominic Cummings, revived a debate over how Britain handled the first days of the pandemic a period when Mr Cummings said he was hiding from a course in the other and failed to set up an effective test and tracking program. In a scathing testimony before Parliament last month, Mr Cummings blamed the mess on health secretary Matt Hancock, whom he accused of grade incompetence and serial lies. Mr Hancock denied the allegations before lawmakers last week. He said he was showing that Mr Cummings had not provided evidence to support his most inflammatory allegations.

WhatsApp messages and an accompanying blog post with 7,000 words, are former helpers trying to do this. They describe a government under relentless stress, competing to provide ventilators and protective equipment, devising a testing program, and setting the right strategy to prevent the collapse of nations’ hospitals.

In exchanging text with Mr Johnson on March 26, Mr Cummings noted that the United States went from testing 2,200 people a day to 100,000 in two weeks. He said Mr Hancock was skeptical about the ability to test another 10,000 a day, despite having promised two days earlier to achieve that goal within days. The exchange made Mr. Johnsons to profanely describe Mr. Hancock, whom he followed with a series of calls after midnight mr. Cummings that the assistant did not get. Mr Cummings said Mr Johnson was trying to contact him to tell him that he himself had just been tested positive for the virus. This began a turbulent period in which Mr Johnson became seriously ill with Covid-19, ending up in an intensive care unit as his government struggled to contain a virus that was spreading across the country. In a way, Mr Cummings said, the situation improved: Mr Johnson replaced his foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, to chair meetings in his absence, and Mr Raab did a better job for him. Raab can conduct meetings properly instead of telling rash stories and jokes, Mr. Cummings wrote. He let good officials actually ask people, so we started to get to the truth, unlike the Prime Minister who as soon as things get a little embarrassing, does he let the whole thing take him offline before I shout forward for victory, making a thumb and fixing it outside the room before anyone disagrees.

Mr. Cummings is hardly an impartial observer. He and Mr Johnson suffered a bitter decline a year after Mr Cummings organized the election campaign that gave Mr Johnsons the Conservative Party a 80-seat majority in Parliament. Mr Johnson fired him last November and the aide has recently staged a kind of guerrilla uprising against his former boss on social media. Public support for Mr Johnson has remained strong as Britain recovered from its volatile start to deploy vaccines quickly. Mr Cummings, for his part, has been disrespectful since last year when reports surfaced that he had broken the lock-in rules to travel 260 miles to his parents’ home in the North of England. WhatsApp text photos provide only a fragmentary account of what happened on 10 Downing Street during that period. Mr. Hancock claimed that there was never a nationwide shortage of protective equipment, that the testing system eventually worked, and that all those in need of treatment for Covid-19 received it. In his testimony, Mr Hancock said he did not know why Mr Cummings held such an animus against him. He said he was aware Mr Cummings was agitating to fire him. But he insisted Mr Johnson had never wavered in his support and stressed that it was Mr Cummings who lost his job. The best thing to say about this, and it will be proven by many people in government, is that the government has done better over the last six months, Mr Hancock told a parliamentary committee. However, Mr Cummings was at the heart of Covid’s response and his WhatsApp texts with Mr Johnson are a real-time look at how the government dealt with him. He accused Mr Hancock of rewriting history, noting that Britain initially abandoned community testing before reinstating it with Mr Hancocks heavily trumpeted targeting 100,000 tests a day by the end of April 2020.

Devi Sridhar, head of the global public health program at the University of Edinburgh, said the latest information reinforces that testing capacity was a hindrance, although they never acknowledged it publicly. But Professor Sridhar said she suspected that an overwhelming majority of the British public were interested in these exchanges. They want Covid to end, vaccines and their lives to go on. Indeed, the revelations by Mr Cummings appear primarily designed to form the pre-narrative of a Parliamentary inquiry into how the government handled the pandemic, which he predicted would not end before Mr Johnson left office. Mr Cummings cited two other incidents he said demonstrated Mr Johnsons’ lack of confidence in his health secretary. On March 27 last year, as hospitals were filling up, Mr Cummings sent a message to the Prime Minister saying the government had rejected offers to buy a fan because suppliers had raised their prices. Replied Hancock, mr. Johnson. He has been hopeless. A month later, Mr Cummings and Mr Johnson were again trading texts late at night, this time in connection with the lack of face masks and other personal protective equipment in hospitals. The prime minister dismissed the idea of ​​transferring responsibility for it to another Cabinet minister, Michael Gove. In ppe is a catastrophe, wrote Mr. Johnson. I can think of nothing but the removal of Hancock and the dressing of Gove.

