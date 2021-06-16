AstraZeneca and Pfizer COVID vaccine killings lead to missed work days, survey reveals

Leonard Cronin said he was “completely surprised” by how well he did not feel after his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

After their first dose of AstraZeneca, one in five people reported missing work, study, or other routine tasks.

Nearly one in four people reported having lost similar commitments after their second dose of Pfizer

Experts say it is not normal to feel sluggish or sick after being vaccinated

“I get sick with the flu every year and I normally get no reaction,” Mr Cronin said.

“It was not a cold or mild fatigue.

“It was the bad symptom of the flu: I was really sick.”

Mr Cronin, 72, said he was “first in line” to be vaccinated two months ago when he became qualified.

He got his vaccine around 11:30 and felt well until about 2:00 the next morning.

“It was just that horrible feeling of the flu,” Mr Cronin explained.

“I spent most of the day in bed.”

Mr Cronin said the symptoms disappeared when he woke up after a second night of sleep, approximately 45 hours after vaccination.

And although Mr Cronin still encourages all qualified Australians to get their vaccine as soon as they can, he is urging people to plan a cure day.

“You can have a pretty bad flu reaction and you need to be prepared to take a day off or the next two days,” he said.

“Make sure you don’t have any big commitments.”

AusVaxSafety shows common symptoms

Mr. Cronin’s experience is not unique.

The National Center for Immunization Research and Surveillance (NCIRS) is conducting an ongoing vaccine study, called AusVaxSafety, which monitors the safety data of all Australian COVID-19 vaccines.

About three days after you are vaccinated, you will receive a text message or be contacted by your GP or health service asking if you have experienced any symptoms.

All, 183,543 Australians who participated in the national surveyreported a side event (most of which were very mild symptoms) after dose one of AstraZeneca.

The figure represents 56.4 percent of people vaccinated with AstraZeneca who took part in the survey after their first dose.

After their first hit at AstraZeneca, nearly one in five (17.7 percent) people said they lost their job, study or other routine tasks because they were not feeling well.

The most common symptoms were fatigue, followed by a headache and muscle aches or body aches.

In general, Australians were more likely to take a day off to recover their second Pfizer vaccine than the first or second dose of AstraZeneca.

Nearly one in four people (22.9 per cent) who had a second dose of Pfizer in Australia reported missing work, study or other routine tasks.

Nick Wood from the School of Medicine and Health at the University of Sydney said it was not clear why so many people felt unable to work.

“What was the thing they were most worried about, which meant they couldn’t go to work?” Dr Wood said.

“Right now, we’re interviewing people to find out.”

What causes the side effects of the vaccine?

Griffith University Johnson Mack virologist said it was normal to feel sluggish or sick after the vaccine.

“Discomfort is part of the immune response,” he said.

“The good thing is that any discomfort caused by the COVID-19 vaccine usually goes away within 24 hours.”

According to the NCIRS, people can expect side effects to resolve within one to three days after being vaccinated.

There are two main types of side effects that our bodies have been vaccinated with: local side effects (such as redness or swelling at the injection site) and systemic side effects (such as headaches and fever).

Professor Mack explained that the local side effects were caused by the body sending immune cells to the site of the “damage” to fight the invaders.

And the systemic effects occurred after the vaccine had started stimulating the body to have an immune response to spike proteins.

Dr Wood said this involved the production of proteins called cytokines, which cause inflammation and side effects such as headaches and muscle aches.

“It’s pretty amazing when you think about it. You’re getting a 0.5 ml injection … and this inflammatory response happens,” he said.

Professor Mack added that a headache was one way the body could tell us we should have it easy to help the recovery process.

He said given the side effects of the vaccine, under the spotlight, it was normal for someone to feel anxious about the symptoms.

“The fact that we have all been bombarded by news related to SARS-CoV-2, it is natural that we may have inadvertently exaggerated our responses and concerns,” he said.

More than half of people who had AstraZeneca in Australia reported anadia events after dose one, most of which were very mild. ( ABC News: Jeremy Story Carter

Extremely rare side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine is a condition called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).

“We still do not know enough about the cause of this side effect of blood clots,” said Professor Mak.

But he said that over time, doctors were learning more about how to detect and treat the condition.

Why do some feel worse than others postal vaccines?

Professor Mak said several factors were at stake: including our genetics, how healthy we are, how sensitive our immune system is and stress levels.

“The same vaccine will affect people differently, simply because we are all different,” he said.

Katherine Gibney, an infectious disease doctor and medical epidemiologist at the Doherty Institute, said several broad models had begun to appear with COVID-19 vaccines.

“People who are younger seem to have more side effects after the vaccine, women have reported more side effects and people who have had COVID [infections previously] they seem to have more side effects, “she said.

Dr Gibney said the youngsters had a stronger immune system, which could explain why they had a stronger response to the vaccine itself.

But, she added that there was no evidence linking the seriousness of the side effects to how well a vaccine worked.

Why the effects after different doses?

AusVaxSafety data reflect findings from clinical trials, which show people report more side effects in the first dose of AstraZeneca and the second dose of Pfizer.

“The AstraZeneca vaccine has an adenovirus vector, which is what they use to distribute the genetic load that spike proteins produce,” Dr Wood said.

The scientists chose a chimpanzee adenovirus, not human, to ensure that the body had not seen it before and would create a strong immune response.

“The first time you see this adenovirus you are getting a pretty strong immune response, but then when you get the second one, your body says ‘Hey, I’ve seen this before.’ “Dr. Tha Wood.

It is still not clear why people report more side effects after the second dose of Pfizer, but Drs. Gibney hypothesized that the first dose could give the body a strong response to the second dose.

Experts urge Australians to get vaccinated

Dr Wood said instead of worrying about AusVaxSafety data, Australians should feel confident that health experts were collecting data in real time and reporting it transparently.

He encouraged people to use the information as a guide and plan their vaccinations for quieter days, in case they did not feel well afterwards.

If you have symptoms, you can participate in the AusVaxSafety study by responding to the text message, or you can report your symptoms directly to the TGA.

All three experts, plus Mr Cronin, said Australians should be vaccinated with whatever vaccine they were entitled to as soon as possible.

Mr Cronin said he was awaiting his second dose of AstraZeneca in about four weeks. No matter how bad he felt, he said he would not hesitate to do it all again.

“As far as the community is concerned, we need to consider not only our individual needs but also the needs of the community,” he said.

“Summer is very important.”