Defects in construction behind deadly subway collapse in Mexico City, report reveals







Mexico City

CNN

– Construction defects led to the collapse of ea Subway line in Mexico City that killed 26 people and left dozens injured last month, according to preliminary findings of an independent investigation released by the city government on Wednesday. The investigation, conducted by Norwegian risk management firm DNV, suggests that the defective welding of the metal pegs, which apparently were not well connected to the steel beams supporting a concrete slab and the raised train tracks, was among a number of issues that contributed to the May 4 incident. The report said the lack of metal pegs in some parts of the structure, different types of concrete used for the slab and unfinished or poorly welded joints were some of the other factors that caused the railway to be erected. buckle, sending two subway cars falling into the streets below. Jess Esteva, secretary of public works and services of Mexico Cities, said the accident was caused by a structural failure due to deficiencies in the construction process. The ceramic rings that fit around the loops were not removed before they were glued to the structure, he added. Eckhard Hinrichsen, general manager of DNVs in Mexico, said this was the first report of three; follow-up reports will be issued on 14 July and 30 August. The Mexico City Attorney’s Office, as well as the College of Civil Engineers of Mexico, are investigating the incident. Major Claudia Sheinbaum said its purpose was to take Line 12, where the accident occurred, operating again as soon as possible in conditions of maximum safety. She said her government had assembled a team of top-level Mexican experts to come up with the reinforcement and rehabilitation plan for Line 12 with the support of President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador. Sheinbaum said the victims are being cared for and will receive full compensation for the damage [suffered], with a city official assigned to each family so that no one is left without support. Pedro Pardo / AFP / Getty Images A funeral for Juan Luis Diaz Galicia, one of the victims of the train accident. The subway system in Mexico Citys is one of the busiest in the world. Line 12, also known as the Golden Line, stretches 25.1 kilometers (15.6 miles) and contains 20 stations. It was announced as one of the most expensive and ambitious public works projects in Mexican history when it was inaugurated in October 2012. But in the years since then, it has become a symbol of Mexico’s diseases and social challenges, from corruption to impunity, inequality to neglect. The Golden Line was supposed to connect historically marginalized neighborhoods with the most prosperous areas of the Mexican metropolis and give people equal access to work, cultural centers, and some of the best things Mexico City has to offer in a way. affordable. But some experts who spoke to CNN in the days after the collapse he said it was a foretold tragedy. Dozens of deaths and injuries caused by the crash were the culmination of a long series of red-flag incidents that should have prompted authorities to cut off service or close the line altogether, passengers said.

