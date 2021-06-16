Green leader says efforts to remove him from post motivated by racism, sexism

OTTAWA – Green Party leader Annamie Paul is calling for efforts by members of the parties’ governing body to force her departure following domestic policy disputes as racist and sexist.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, a day after an emergency meeting to discuss the fate of her leadership, Paul said while many of the individuals sitting on the Federal Council remain committed to a mandate of transformation and diversity, others do not.

A small group of councilors tried to force a no-confidence vote on my leadership. They did so without any substantive consultation with the members they represent. They produced a list of accusations that were so racist, so sexist, that they were immediately denied by both our MPs as offensive and inflammatory and contrary to party ethics, she said.

In a detailed letter of accusations against Paul, which was received by CTV News, members accuse the leader of acting with an autocratic attitude of hostility, superiority and rejection, failing to take on her duty of being an active, contributing member , respectful, attentive of the Federal Council, failing to develop a cooperative relationship, not engaging in respectful discussions and not using dialogue and compromise among other issues.

Paul said their plan failed and thanked the other councilors who rejected the claims.

On Tuesday, the council passed a resolution urging Paul and Green MP Paul Manly to hold a joint statement and press conference where the leader would dismiss her former top adviser for attacks on party members.

Otherwise, a no-confidence vote against the leader will take place on July 20, 2021, according to the GPC Constitution, the statement said.

The party’s internal dispute stems from comments made regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Former Green MP Jenica Atwin had posted on Twitter a pro-Palestinian message, a Manly-backed view, as Paul called for peaceful resolution and de-escalation on both sides.

Former leadership adviser Noe Zatzman expressed the opposite view and posted on Facebook stating: “We will work to defeat you and bring in progressive climate champions who are anti-LGBT and pro-LGBT and pro-indigenous and Zionist sovereignty. !!!!! “

These irreconcilable differences of opinion, as Atwin told the CTV Question Period, led him to cross the floor to the Liberal Party group of groups.

Regarding the solution and whether the shell is compatible, Paul said she will have to discuss with her team how to do the best.

I have not officially received the resolution from the council, I have not been there during the discussions. It’s an important issue, I want to take it very seriously. I want to make sure I give the opinion it deserves, she said.

In a follow-up interview on CTV News Channels Power Play, Paul added that she sees no need to publicly dismiss Zatzman if he no longer resides in her office.

The Green Party leader also stopped criticizing the Liberal government and especially Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for targeting its success by violating MPs and causing party unrest.

The Liberal Party of Canada has demonstrated that it is very inclined to win their majority at almost any cost. By accepting them, in recent days, they have tried to sow discord and create chaos, she said. That claim that they are allies is where they talk without talking without walking. For the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, you are no ally and you are not a feminist.

The Quebec wing of the Federal Green Party is calling for Paul to resign due to a series of events.

Annamie Paul, for her silence and disguised support for Mr. Zatzman, is considered directly responsible for [Atwins] departure from the Green Group by members of the Green Party Quebec Wing, reads a statement from the group.

Hereby, the Quebec Branch of the Green Party of Canada, representing all local associations in Quebec, calls for the immediate resignation of Green Party of Canada leader Annamie Paul.

On Wednesday, the two remaining Atlantic representatives on the Federal Council of parties announced their resignation.

In a statement to CTVNews.ca, former Nova Scotia adviser Lia Renaud said she could not continue to offer her support given what happened.

“I will continue to support Elizabeth May, Paul Manly and the Green Champions in Atlantic Canada in the next election,” she said. Earth is the only thing we have in common. Canadians need sustainability leaders at all levels of government that our economy requires. “We are looking for leaders who are planning for future generations.”

In response to these moves, Paul said she is responsible for the membership that led her to this position.