Complaints are filed against YouTuber Madan, police put his wife





Complaints are flooding against YouTuber Madan who gained fame for online gaming videos containing obscene conversations with children and underage women. Meanwhile, the Cybercrime Branch of the Central Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested his wife Kruthika, 26, who was the administrator of his channels. Even when Madan, 29, is still on the run, police arrested Kruthika after discovering that she too often talked to Madan in embarrassing videos. Following a complaint from PKAbishek Rabi, Vadapalani, city police registered a case under the provisions of the Information Technology Act and the IPC against Madan and his wife, who are Salem natives. Police said Madhan and Kruthika are engineering graduates and had completed Electronic Engineering and Communication. Madan is a full-time YouTube and played banned PUBG video games using the VPN application with adults and later uploaded videos to play those games on YouTube channels. He was learning tricks to win kids games. During the blockade, many children were addicted to electronic devices and also online video games. His games seduced young children of both sexes and he added obscene and abusive language. His channel got more traction and has over 8 lakh subscribers. While he has more hits and is popular among minors. All of his videos contain obscene words, police said. Police took his wife and brought her to Vengaivasal, where the couple was living, and found laptops, computers and cell phones from home. She was remanded in custody and a hunt is on for Madan. A senior police officer said, “So far we have received 167 complaints across the State regarding this case. At least 20 people in the city are being emailed about this. Further investigation is ongoing.”

