Biden judges European allies to oppose China

Highlights of this week: The G-7 Summit shows some US allies may board to oppose China, Beijing admits damage to a reactor after an alarm in a Nuclear power plant , and US Department of Defense plans a new task force in Asia-Pacific.

Highlights of this week: The G-7 Summit shows some US allies may board to oppose China, Beijing admits damage to a reactor after an alarm in a Nuclear power plant, and US Department of Defense plans a new task force in Asia-Pacific.

Biden judges allies to oppose China

The G-7 summit that ended this week produced a communication which was extremely strong for China, including actions planned in forced labor in Xinjiang. US President Joe Biden has already been more successful than his predecessor in getting allies on board against China, driven in part by overseas popularity. The United States and the European Union are over previous disputes on the margins and turned to the challenges posed by China.

Chinas’s own actions have also given a boost to U.S. efforts, especially those sanctions imposed on European lawmakers and scholars in March. This move spurred a massive return from Europe, including that suspension of an eight-year investment treaty in process. Although many European countries have been rethinking connections with China, it is unclear whether it will translate in concrete and unified action.

The Chinese reaction to the G-7 summit was predictable cross and will probably lead to a duplication of anti-foreign measures, not to further diplomacy. Officially sanctioned xenophobia means that there is little room for Chinese diplomats or academics who do not approve of an aggressive maneuvering approach.

Meanwhile, a law on foreign sanctions passed lastThursdaycreates a list of countermeasures covering institutions and individuals that Beijing blames for the sanctions. This leaves the firmsexposed in China if they have any relationship with those included in the list. For firms that have tried to follow a line between relations with the U.S. and Chinese governments, their choices are shrinking dramatically.

Of course, Europe is a big country and not everyone supports US efforts to oppose China. Greece has stated it will continue to require Chinese investment. Hungary is approaching Beijing, recently supporting the opening of the Fudan Universities satellite campus in Budapest. The decision is particularly important given the efforts of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbans to oust the respected Central European University as part of its anti-Semitic campaign against financier George Soros.

Hungary’s opposition, united against Orban ahead of next year’s elections, has turned the deal with China into a the issue of the campaign.

Nuclear reactor damage. The Chinas National Nuclear Safety Administration has acknowledged this fuel rod damage at a nuclear power plant in the southeast but said there was no sign of a radiation leak from the reactor in question. Both French companies operating the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant took power unusual step of direct U.S. warning last week, before China had acknowledged any problems.

The move is likely to cause companies some political issues in China in the long run, but it also shows how serious the damage and lack of trust in Chinese regulators can have been. Nuclear safety experts have long been concerned about China rush to build new power plants.

A blow to history. A headline in a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) magazine by Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for a accurate view on the study of history on the eve of the 100th anniversary of the parties being founded next month. What actually CCP means studying history is hiding by bringing out every fact that complicates the narrative of its complete triumph.

This attitude is strengthened under Xi. Even the ability of Maoist-era governments to admit mistakes is diminishing. New laws on the so-called historical nihilism punish those who challenge the fantasies of propaganda.

China Task Force. The U.S. Department of Defense is planning a new one task force in Asia-Pacific to specifically fight China. Mostly it seems to aim to clarify funding issues, although it would also strengthen the existing US Navy forces in the Western Pacific. The task force also signals the seriousness of commitments to certain allies, including plagues like Japan and more conflict-ridden countries like the Philippines.

Navigation and counteraction growing Chinese the impact poses a more complex challenge for the Pacific islands, where Beijing seeks fundamental rights and potential long-term land gains.

Hong Kong laws are tightening again. Every week, new regulations bring Hong Kong closer to the law of the continent. The territories assumed legal independence, which is supposed to continue until 2047 according to Hong Kong Basic Law and the regulated agreement with the UK, is fast becoming fiction.

New movie censorship rules now threaten an once thriving industry and innovative kind of movement that would have sparked mass protests before the draconian national security law introduced last year. In a lesser noticeable change, the city has introduced a real-name (SIM) subscriber identification module card registration, a main movement used to restrict online speech and monitor dissidents in China. The erosion of the rule of law is one reason foreign companies are doing plans to leave Hong Kong

Businesses do not necessarily care about democracy, but they do care about stability and legal protection.

The closed case of the FBI. One of the first cases to come to court under the U.S. Department of Justice China Initiative, which started in 2018, can confirm the fear the program is an excuse for persecuting ethnically Chinese scientists.

As the FBI admitted in court, he spent two years building an espionage case against Tennessee University professor Anming Hu, including misrepresenting himself to his superiors as a Chinese military man and placing him on the federal no-fly list. . The final issue is a bloated Hus-based fraud charge not to mention a part-time summer concert in China on formats when the National Aeronautics and Space Administration approached about a project.

Some U.S.-based researchers have worked effectively with both Chinese and U.S. governments under such efforts as Chinas Program thousands of talents, and some appear have intentionally removed information about receiving Chinese funding when applying for U.S. grants, leading to narrower standards. But Hus is not the first issue to be shredded. Its own FBIs lack of diversity, especially his under-representation of Asian-Americans, does not help.

Evergrande misery. Evergrande, the second-largest property group in Chinas, continued to fluctuate this week after shares fell after a Caixin report saying the firm was in talks with the local government on a significant dilution of shares of companies in a troubled bank. Shares of Evergrande rose in 2017, making its founder one of China’s richest people, but companies stability has raised concerns since then.

Baoding, Hebei: 2 million people

Baoding lives in the shadow of other cities: The mighty Trifecta of Beijing, Tianjin and Shijiazhuang is now the former dwarf capital of Hebei province, which has a population of about 2 million people with 10.4 million people in its largest administrative area. Even the name Baodings means to defend the capital, a reference to the days of the Yuan Dynasty when it was built as a military base to defend Beijing.

In 1966, Baoding became the capital of Hebei after Tianjin became a separate metropolitan area, but it lost its title to Shijiazhuang only two years later due to a combination of national politics in which the Shijiazhuangs’s claims were backed by the left. ascendant of that time, and the intensity of street fighting in Baoding during the Cultural Revolution.

worst period of the Cultural Revolution the violence was between 1966 and 1969, but the fighting in Baoding continued sporadically until 1976. One trigger was anti-religious persecution: The Catholic Cathedral of the cities was attacked and the nuns and priests were killed.

Baoding has a long Catholic tradition and remains a center of underground church and sanctioned by the government branch of faith. A Marian shrine in Donglu, a village within the Baoding administrative district, was the site of a famous manifestation of the Virgin Mary in 1900 during the Boxer Rebellion, when Christian countries were targeted by anti-foreign sentiment.