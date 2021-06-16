Bill to harmonize Canadian law with UN Indigenous Rights Declaration passes law





OTTAWA – The Senate has approved Bill C-15, which aims to harmonize Canadian law with the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), which the global body adopted in 2007. The long-envisioned legislation passed the upper house with a vote of 61 against, with nine abstentions. While the bill is often described as UNDRIP inclusion in the law, it would not directly apply the statements of various articles in Canadian law. Rather, it would create a framework for their implementation. Legislation sets out how the government should take all necessary measures to ensure that Canadian law is in line with the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and should prepare and implement an action plan to achieve the objectives of the Declaration. . The federal government will have to submit annual reports to Parliament on progress made in implementing the action plan in consultation and cooperation with indigenous peoples. As a step forward on the path to reconciliation, support for the bill by the indigenous leadership has been quite widespread, but also maintained and not unanimous, with concerns raised during the parliamentary process about the amount of consultations made before the bill to appear. Seeing the passage of the Bill C-15 will fulfill an electoral commitment by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, although previous attempts to introduce the law into UNDRIP were made through private member bills advanced by former NDP MP Romeo Saganash. In a joint statement, Justice Minister David Lametti and Indigenous Crown Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett called the passage of the Bill C-15 a critical step in recognizing, promoting, protecting and upholding the human rights of indigenous peoples in Canada. . This legislation will require the Government of Canada to review federal laws, policies and practices and to take all measures, in consultation and cooperation with Indigenous Peoples, to ensure compliance with the Declaration. It provides the foundation for transformative change in Canada’s relationship with Indigenous Peoples, they said. The C-15 bill passed the third reading in the House of Commons on May 25 with a vote of 210 against and 118, with the Conservative parliamentary group and Independent MP Derek Sloan voting against it. The Senate had conducted a pre-study on the bill, and after it formally appeared before the upper house, it passed through the Senate Aboriginal Peoples Committee unchanged. The bill is now awaiting royal approval before it becomes fully law, along with several other bills that have passed both the House and Senate recently. With widespread speculation that elections may be imminent, there are a handful of major bills still moving through the House and Senate that the federal government is seeking to see passed in the final days of the spring parliamentary session. With files from CTV News Cameron French







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos