Space Force taking action to become the army’s first digital service

The Space Force is advertising itself as the first digital service. She released a strategy in May to outline how she would achieve that goal, and is now putting some of them into practice.

The newest military branch is taking on a number of pilots, training its caretakers differently, using new technologies to manage internal affairs and curing the way it partners with sister services, all in the hope of instilling that digital thinking .

As the only U.S. military service created during the information age, the Space Force has the unique opportunity to give birth to digital, ‘wrote Chief of Space Operations General Jay Raymond in Vision Services for a Digital Service strategy. We will take this opportunity. Space is a battleground and the threats we face cover great distances at extraordinary speeds. We need to embrace the Information Age tools we have at our disposal to ensure that the domain is secure, stable and accessible to our generation and the next. The Space Force will become the world’s first fully digital service. We will be an interconnected, innovative, digitally dominant force.

The branch is undertaking many pilots for this purpose. Those pilots are using artificial intelligence and other processes to assess force readiness and make better planning and programming decisions, according to Reb Butler III, who is part of the Space Forces’ main technology and innovation office.

For example, we are using some artificial intelligence techniques to speed up our hiring process, he said during an AFCEA event on Wednesday. We were using natural language processing to review, rank, and prioritize thousands of applications and resumes. We were doing it in hours versus weeks.

The service is also setting up combat development teams in each of its delta-equivalent Space Forces with one Air Force wing to focus on unit-level innovation and solve immediate operational challenges. The hope is to drive change from the bottom up, rather than waiting for it to come from leadership down.

The Spatial Force is creating a digital environment to host industry as well to help foster innovation.

We would try to do a pilot later this year where we would create something like a model-based systems engineering environment with the industry, said Michael Dickey, director of the Office of Force Design Integration.

The environment would help government and industry better understand the requirements from a performance and resilience perspective.

Through the life cycle of a program, those models grow and become more mature and allow us to make subsequent decisions, testing and evaluation much faster, Dickey said.

Training caregivers to be digitally intelligent is one of the top priorities of digital service.

Every aircraft today that is supporting the Space Force has a license to enter a range of courses where it covers things like cybersecurity, digital product management and modern AI and machine learning, Army Brig said. General Rob Parker, Deputy Chief of Staff J-6. More than 30% of the first plan has completed that initial set of courses. We have proven that our initial digital engineering system at the unclassified level and we have follow-up programs within satellite communications that will use this educational environment to collaborate with partners.

Spatial Force is well aware of how it is partnering with other less digital partner services.

Dickey noted that the National Guard pre-dates the United States, and the Air Force was created during the Cold War. This past comes with a lot of basic and bureaucratic baggage. Spatial Force has the advantage of a fresh start. The service is trying to strengthen its workforce and find the right people to manage data within the service, but also to share it with other services.

We look from the inside to see how we can go faster and we look from the outside to understand how we can feed the right data at the right time to help inform the people we work with in the joint force , he said.

The service is working with the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center to provide U.S. Space Command and other combat commands with key operational intelligence information in seconds as AI and space begin to merge.

Spatial Forces digital vision was launched a little over a month ago and gives the service a chance to express how it will build itself. The strategy focuses on being interconnected, innovative and digitally dominant.

There are four focus areas to do that by creating a digital workforce, providing digital operations, developing products through digital engineering, and leading through digital headquarters and data-driven decisions.