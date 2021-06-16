The Bukit Merah cluster could affect the next phase of reopening, Singapore News & Top Stories

The multi-ministerial task force dealing with Covid-19 is reviewing the timing and scope of the second phase of the reopening economy, in light of the emergence of a large group at the Bukit Merah View Market and Food Center and other new cases, the Minister of Finance Lawrence Wong said yesterday.

In posts on Instagram and Facebook, Mr Wong noted that Singapore is now in the first phase of reopening following phase two restrictions (added alarm) and that further relaxation of the rules would take place next Monday, including allowing meals in in restaurants.

“Unfortunately, we have now exploded new cases and a large group in Bukit Merah. Given these developments, we are assessing the timing and scope of the next reopening phase.

“The multi-ministerial task force is studying the situation carefully with public health experts and will provide further updates soon,” Mr Wong, who is co-chair of the task force, said in his posts.

He also noted that the situation in Bukit Merah is particularly worrying, as cases are appearing not only in the market and in the seller’s center, but also in the vicinity.

“Day by day, we are seeing (that) the number of unrelated cases – hidden cases in the community – is likely to increase as well,” he noted.

Mr Wong acknowledged that this was a difficult period for everyone in Singapore.

“I want to assure all of you that we are doing our best to control the infection and we want to make sure we do not have another outbreak before we reach fairly high vaccination levels in our community.”

Singapore had planned to ease the restrictions in two phases, following a steady decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in the community.

By Monday, people were able to gather in groups of up to five, an increase from two before.

If the situation remains under control, further relaxation of the rules – including allowing meals at food and beverage outlets – may occur a week later.

The closing of Buk Merah View Market and Food Center was extended to Tuesday 26 June.

The center had been closed since Sunday and originally had to reopen yesterday.



Finance Minister Lawrence Wong trying out a DIY Covid-19 test which went on sale in pharmacies yesterday. PHOTO: LAWRENCE WONG / FACEBOOK

Yesterday, 14 more cases were linked to the group, bringing the total number of cases in the group to 39.

Dr Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious disease specialist at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, said the spread of Covid-19 in an open environment like the Bukit Merah vendor center is alarming.

“What the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and we have said is that ventilation helps (reduces the spread of Covid-19).

“In terms of outdoor dining and food preparation, it does no better than a hawk center, however we underwent many cases,” he noted.

That means there could be risks if Singapore fully returns to dinner, including air-conditioned facilities, he said.

Dr Leong believes the meal may have to be kept on hold if the country is not prepared to take drastic, large-scale measures, such as requiring all residents to undergo rapid antigen (RTSH) tests once in a while. a few days, or by placing RTSH and Covid-19 Alcoholic Systems in all shopping and food centers.

But Professor Paul Tambyah, president of the Asia-Pacific Association of Clinical Microbiology and Infection, believes Singapore should continue with its reopening plans.

“The figures remain low and the rationale for the blockages has always been the protection of the healthcare system,” he said.

“The healthcare system in Singapore is well protected and the high vaccination rate has ensured that the number of sick patients remains relatively low despite the large number of infected older cleaners.”

As of Monday, over 2.7 million people, or close to half the population, have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and almost two million people have received both doses.