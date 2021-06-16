Half of China-backed coal projects put overseas drawers, East Asian News and Top Stories





Beijing Over half of Chinese-backed coal-fired power plant projects have been blocked or canceled over the past six years, highlighting growing forces against coal investment globally. Of the 52 Chinese-funded projects announced between mid-2014 and the end of last year, 25 were closed and eight were canceled, according to a research paper published yesterday by the Beijing-based International Green Finance Institute. Only one project – a power station in Kalapara, Bangladesh – has been commissioned, a sign that financing costs and risks associated with coal projects have increased, while clean energy like solar energy has become cheaper to produce, said the newspaper. “The departure from Chinese-backed coal-fired power plants has accelerated,” said newspaper author Christoph Nedopil, who is director of the institute’s Green Belt and Road Initiative Center. The changes could “accelerate a sustainable green energy transition” in the countries involved in the China Road and Road Initiative, where most of the projects are located, he added. Activists have called for an end to funding for coal projects globally as fuel combustion is humanity’s single largest source of carbon dioxide emissions. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged countries to stop investing in coal. China is facing growing scrutiny over its energy investments overseas, with recent criticism coming to Bangladesh, where a China-backed coal-fired plant project is accused of failing to provide proper green inspections. The combined value of canceled or closed coal projects over the six-year period was over $ 65 billion ($ 86.2 billion SUA), the paper said, rising to $ 25 billion last year from about $ 2 billion US dollars in 2015. BLOOMBERG







