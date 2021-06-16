Macron blames pointless innovation, targets Chinese, American technology balance





By Mathieu Rosemain PARIS (Reuters) French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called what he described as a surplus of liquidity in the US and Chinese financial markets, some of which he said could instead boost the growth of tech companies in Europe. We can attract a lot of Chinese and American investors because when I see what they sometimes fund, some stupid innovations they fund because you have a lot of liquidity in the market, Macron told a panel of beginners at the Frances Viva Tech technology show. Macron did not elaborate on the type of innovation or specific companies he had in mind. This country (Paris) is now increasingly perceived as the first business-friendly and then innovative, he said. So the more we process and increase the strength of this country the more you will attract investors coming from the United States of China. Macron is pushing Europe to create 10 tech giants worth 100 billion euros ($ 120 billion) each in the estimate by 2030, in a bid to rival US companies that dominate the sector. But as a growing number of digital companies are lining up to go public through an initial public offering (IPO) or a acquisition by a special purpose purchasing company (SPAC), investments in technology delays are seen in the United States. United and China. Macron since his election in 2017 has backed investment in the digital economy as a key to reducing unemployment and stimulating economic growth and vowed to turn the country into a start-up country. Four years later, Frances’ start-up scene has progressed, with more than a dozen so-called unicorns, or companies worth 1 billion euros or more. French start-ups raised a record 5.4 billion euros in 2020, up 7% from a year earlier, according to the EY. None of the major global digital companies are European, however, and some debuts in the much-anticipated IPO market, such as that of French digital music company Believe, were disappointing. ($ 1 = 0.8329 euro) (Report by Mathieu Rosemain in Paris; Edited by Matthew Lewis)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos