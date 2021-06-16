‘Danger will always be there’: Blue-green algae confirmed in Lake NS over 2 dog deaths – Halifax

Testing has confirmed the presence of blue-green algae in a Nova Scotia lake linked to the deaths of two dogs and sent a woman to hospital.

The province had tested samples from Shubenacadie-Grand Lake and Fish Lake – near Elmsdale, NS – after warning the public not to consume water or use the lake recreationally.

The Department of Environment and Climate Change is releasing blue-green algae advice for the lake, which will continue over the summer. Counseling means that people should not drink or cook with water and that it is “safer not to swim or swim in the lake”.

The department notes that the levels detected in the lake are “consistent with levels that are dangerous to dogs”.

An emergency alarm was sent in the early hours of the morning of June 9 to warn of the danger. A veterinarian with Elmsdale Animal Hospital has since told The Canadian Press one of the two gold recipients was dead and the other was suffering from seizures and diarrhea when they arrived at the clinic north of Halifax. That second dog died later.

“Some of the lab work, for example, had no detectable issues from the things we were looking for, such as petroleum products or pesticide-related products, so that’s fine,” said the department’s deputy minister, Julie Towers.

“We had an additional sampling that reinforced the presence of blue-green algae. So that puts us in a position where we certainly have more information about what people might or may not have been exposed to, which we did not know last Thursday.“

















People who swim in water contaminated by blue-green algae may experience itching and irritation of the skin and eyes, allergy symptoms such as straw fever, urticaria, rash and blisters. Those who drink it can get headaches, fever, diarrhea, vomiting, cramps, muscle and joint pain and liver damage.

Towers says all species of algae occur naturally, and it is very likely that the blue-green algae on this lake have always been there.

“When is it when they get concentrations that can become more problematic,” she explained.

At this point, she says, it must be assumed that there are blue-green algae in the water and precautions must be taken.

Warm weather, like the temperatures experienced when the Shubenacadie-Grand Lake incident occurred, exacerbates the problem.

“Under the advice of blue-green algae, people are encouraged to be careful. “They should not take drinking water from there and if they choose different recreational uses – swimming, boating – they should be very careful about their contact with the water,” she said.

“Think of it as a danger. And so everyone will have to make their own choices about the level of risk they are comfortable with. But we certainly encourage people not to take drinking water from any surface water supply, including Grand Lake. “We are not stopping them, but we are expressing caution.”

‘Danger will always be there’

Elizabeth Kennedy, director of the water branch for the department, says the province is seeing more reports of blue-green algae.

“And we can never be sure the algae are gone,” she said.

“Once he’s in a lake, he’s there too. It is flourishing. So the danger will always be there. ”

And with climate change, the problem is only expected to grow.

“Unfortunately, the flowers can move with the wind. They can move wirelessly. “They can disperse and disappear, and then they can be reformed and focused again,” she said.

Although difficult to identify, she advises anyone who thinks they have seen the boom to contact the province.

The municipality should continue to provide bottled water

The municipality has decided to continue providing bottled water to residents withdrawing from the lake until the blue-green consultation is over.

Residents will receive two liters of water per person per day. Also, one liter will be available for pets. Residents can collect valuable water for up to two days at a time.

If residents bring their own cleaned containers, they are able to fill up with extra water.

Water can be taken on weekdays from 6pm and 8pm and on weekends between 1pm and 4pm during counseling at:

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Station 42, 4132 # 2 Highway, Wellington

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Station 43, 22 Lakeside Drive, Grand Lake

Both Halifax Water and East Hants Municipality have stressed that municipal water continues to be safe to drink, and only those with water sources directly from the lake are at risk.

It is not clear how many people have been affected by the water advisor, but the municipality has said it is likely to be in the hundreds.

– With a file by Alex Cooke