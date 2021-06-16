The EU recommends that the bloc lift restrictions on US travelers

The full resumption of transatlantic travel has yet another hurdle: The United States has not yet said when it will reciprocally lift its ban on EU travelers, though the move is similarly expected within weeks.

The inclusion in the white list, created in June 2020, means that EU countries can accept travelers regardless of their vaccination status, although each individual country can set its own entry and quarantine requirements. Australia, Israel, Japan and New Zealand are among the countries already on the list.

The resumption of travel will be a major boost for tourism-dependent economies across the continent.

After a slow start to vaccine use, European officials and policymakers hope the bloc will achieve herd immunity by July. So far, about 45 per cent of the EU’s 450 million people have been inoculated with at least one shot, and about half of them have been fully vaccinated.

Earlier this week, the EU Parliament formally passed legislation to create a digital certification system starting July 1 that will lift quarantine requirements for people who can prove they have been vaccinated or have recently recovered from COVID. -19 or have been tested negative for the virus.

France facilitates mandatory wearing of masks outdoors, police conclude for coronavirus night

PARIS France is facilitating the mandatory wearing of masks outdoors and will stop an eight-month coronavirus overnight curfew on Sunday.

The announcement by French Prime Minister Jean Castex comes as France reports about 3,900 cases of the virus on average, from 35,000 in peak March-April.

Castex welcomed the very good news, saying the schedule ban will be lifted 10 days earlier than expected. Wearing a mask will still remain mandatory outside in crowded places like street markets and stadiums, he says. People are required to wear masks indoors in public spaces, including work at work, with the exception of restaurants and bars.

More than 58 percent of the adult population in France has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, vaccinations opened for those ages 12-18 to help protect the nation as restrictions are gradually lifted.

Terraces in restaurants and cafes, theaters, cinemas and museums all reopened on 19 May. Last week, France opened the interior spaces of restaurants and cafes, as well as gyms and swimming pools.

Major sporting and cultural events can accommodate a maximum of 5,000 people, and all must show a vaccination certificate or a negative test within the last 48 hours.

The nation has reported 110,563 confirmed deaths, one of the highest taxes in Europe.

A British man recorded videos of the accused journalist

LONDONR British police confirmed on Wednesday that a 57-year-old man seen in a video harassing and following a BBC producer along with a crowd of anti-blockade protesters has been charged.

In footage widely circulated on Twitter, anti-closure protesters outside Downing Street verbally harass and abuse journalist Nick Watt during Monday’s announcement that the Englands final phase of restoring coronavirus restrictions will be delayed.

The footage elicited condemnation from rights groups and government officials on Tuesday, including the prime minister.

Embarrassed to see the pursuit of Nick Watt doing his job, Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Police identified the man as Martin Hockridge and said he was charged with using threatening, abusive or abusive words or behavior against another person with intent to cause them harassment, alarm or harassment and that he would appear in court on later this month.

The video showed protesters surrounding Watt, a political editor, shouting traitor and shame at you in his face as he ran towards police demanding security. Some demonstrators accused the BBC of lying about the legality of the closure.

The incident highlighted the distrust and divisions that remain over Britains rules and restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Unvaccinated US counties threaten virus resurgence

While many in the U.S. emerge from social camouflage and distancing themselves, the country’s under-vaccinated pockets still threaten to bring back the roaring virus.

Less than 25 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated in at least 482 counties, according to an analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Bloomberg News. Many of these counties are more rural and less economically advanced than the rest of the U.S., and a majority of their voters in the last presidential election chose Donald Trump, according to an analysis of 2,700 U.S. counties.

Although more than 174 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which accounts for about 64.6 percent of the adult population, such averages rule out large gaps in vaccination rates locally. With more contagious versions of the virus, such as the delta variant, taking place, this creates opportunities for further spread.

Hidden pockets of low-level vaccinations locally have been a challenge before in the US When you start looking at communities, you start to discover really very low vaccination levels that tend to get average when you look around the country or even an entire state, said Maimuna Majumder, a health informatics researcher at Boston Childrens Hospital. Viruses do not spread nationally or across the country, she said, but among friends, family and neighbors in a community, passed to each other as people go about their daily lives.

The country’s past experience with measles, for example, shows what it opposes with COVID-19. The World Health Organization stated in 2000 that measles had been eliminated by the US However, in 2014, amid childhood vaccinations, more than 600 cases emerged. Regardless, overall measles vaccination rates had not changed significantly over a decade.

