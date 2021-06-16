No progress was made, but during a long-awaited meeting Wednesday, President Joe Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the cases of former Marines Trevor Reed and Paul Whelan, Americans imprisoned in Russia for crimes they said they did not had performed.

Lawmakers had urged Biden to address the Reed and Whelans issue with Putin during the Geneva summit, the first face-to-face meeting between the two since Biden became president. The tone of the meeting was positive, Biden told a news conference.

I raised the issue of two American citizens wrongly imprisoned, Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed. “After all, I told President Putin that we need to have some basic rules of the road that we can all abide by,” Biden told reporters.

Reed is a native of Fort Worth and a former student at the University of North Texas who was arrested in Moscow in 2019 after getting drunk and subsequently arrested by Russian police. On the way to the station, police accused him of grabbing an officer’s arm and causing the car to deviate. There is no video evidence of the incident and US officials have said the claim is unfounded.

Biden did not discuss the two American cases further, nor did he give any details on the possibility of a prisoner exchange between the US and Russia. However, a spokesman for the Reed family said they were pleased with the gesture.

They were thrilled he said the name Trevors, said spokesman Jonathan Franks. 671 days have passed and it should not have lasted that long.

In an interview with NBC News last week, Putin appeared outspoken about a prisoner exchange between the two countries, referring to Russian citizens imprisoned in the US on smuggling charges.

Putin also referred to Reed as merely a drunk and a troublemaker, prompting new calls for Biden to seek some sort of move on the Reeds issue during today’s summit.

Reed was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late May and was barred from communicating with US embassy officials in Moscow. Yesterday, however, he was able to call his parents and reassure them of his safety, Franks said.

John Ishiyama, a professor of political science at the University of North Texas who specializes in Russian politics, said Bidens’ comments were likely to symbolize the start of an withdrawn negotiated process.

You just can not abandon two American citizens who he said were imprisoned unjustly and wrongly, Ishiyama said. But these actions will be done more calmly, especially if it involves an exchange.

Ishiyama specifically referred to the case of Konstantin Yarashenko and Viktor Bout, two Russian nationals who were convicted of smuggling charges. Yarashenko, a former contract pilot, pleaded guilty to drug smuggling to the US in 2011. Putin sailed Yarashenko as a top name on the Russian priority list, telling NBC he has key health issues that have been ignored by prison authorities.

Meanwhile, Bout was arrested in Thailand in 2010. A prominent arms dealer, he is serving a 25-year prison sentence. He had been known as the Death Trader because of his illegal arms sales and had extensive relationships in Africa and Southeast Asia, Ishiyama said.

There is a precedent of such exchanges, especially during the time of the Soviet Union, Ishiyama noted. But he said it depends on how important US officials consider Russian citizens that Russia wants.

These two unfortunate American citizens are players in a bigger game, Ishiyama said.