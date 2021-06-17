Rich BC couple who jumped in line for COVID vaccines in Yukon plead guilty, fined





A wealthy couple from Vancouver pleaded guilty to queuing up to get their COVID-19 vaccine in the Yukon earlier this year. Rod and Ekaterina Baker appeared through the video link, pleading guilty to two counts each under the Yukons Civil Emergency Measures Act. The court was seeking the imposition of maximum fines in this case. Bakers were each fined $ 1,150 – $ 500 for each payment plus an additional $ 75. They will never serve in prison. In January, Bakers traveled to the remote Beaver Creek community on a private jet and were poorly presented to receive their first doses. They allegedly ignored the territories’ mandatory 14-day quarantine rules upon arrival and were eventually fined $ 575 each and charged under the Yukons Civil Emergency Measures Act. The story goes down the ad Rod Baker also later resigned as president and chief executive of Great Canadian Gaming.















Yukon COVID-19 vaccine claims ‘queues’ court hearing





Read more: The case of a wealthy pre-Christian couple accused of queuing up vaccines in the Yukon settled on June 15 In a statement of community influence from White River First Nation, read in court Wednesday, they said many community members were anxious and shocked and angry after news of Bakers’ actions reached their community. Trends AstraZeneca antibody cocktail failed to prevent COVID-19 symptoms in a major trial

Still without a $ 70 million Lotto Max jackpot winner, the pool continues to grow Words used in the community to describe the couple’s actions included: white privilege, right, anger, disgust, premeditation, deception, over law, anger, and confusion among others. The statement said there was great concern about COVID contracting in the community as Beaver Creek has only one medical station, staffed by a nurse and without a doctor. If someone becomes seriously ill or needs treatment they have to travel 457 kilometers to reach a doctor. The story goes down the ad They also believe that international attention from this issue has negatively impacted their city’s desire as a place to visit and the community is concerned about what this means for the future. “It may take years to fix the emotional, physical and psychological strain of the community created by this incident,” the statement concluded. The White River First Nation says Bakers have never apologized for their actions, calling their behavior heartless and irresponsible. The First Nation also said earlier that they have not received an apology from Bakers for their actions. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







