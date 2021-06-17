From Pet Store Employee to Pioneer of International Conservation Biology Research





Roisin Stanbrook tried to ignore her love of bugs by studying the computer that coded her first year of college. It did not stick. She ended up dropping out of school and working in a pet store. But she could not resist her interest in bugs, especially when she saw an advertisement for an opportunity to take part in a conservation project in Africa. After a few days there, she was hooked. She applied to return to college before boarding her plane home. She did not look back. Today, the post-doctoral researcher UCF is conducting national and internationally funded research on dung beetles, which play a vital role in various ecosystems. When they dig in the ground and consume the feces of other animals, they help improve the soil for new growth. The pitfalls of shit play an invaluable role in agriculture. Rainbow Scarab, one of the most common dung beetles in Florida. (Photo by Roisin Stanbrook) Stanbrook, from Ireland, is sharing her expertise on dung beetles with the National Ecological Observation Network (NEON), a National Science Foundation program run by the research organization Batelle. NEON is collecting ecological data for long-term open access to better understand how ecosystems are changing. The project has been in development for 20 years and cost $ 460 million to be deployed in 81 areas in 20 ecological zones across the United States from Alaska to Puerto Rico. As a conservation biologist with a focus on insect conservation, I am so privileged to be able to work with an organization that thinks ahead like NEON, she says. Stanbrook is making recommendations to NEON for scientific protocols regarding ground beetle sampling for all collection sites. In recognition of the work and its amazing impact, NEON is featuring Stanbrook this month on its website. At UCF, she works with Associate Professor of Biology Joshua King. Among her research projects: Looking at the effects of farm management and climate instability on dung beetle and associated ecosystem operating in the Southeastern United States, a USDA-funded project based at Archbold Biological Station in South Florida.

Exploring the relationship between diminishing dung beetle diversity and ecosystem functioning in UNESCO-protected Afromontan forests Ngorongoro Conservation Area in Tanzania. One of the first species Stanbrook discovered is also sitting next to one of Charles Darwins’ discoveries at the Oxford University Museum of Natural History. Not bad for a career that almost didn’t happen, she says. I have not had the most traditional trip, but it is worth it so much, she says. It’s an important and important time to work on conservation as the actions we take now can affect how we develop approaches to prevent further species extinction and how we understand the effects of human activities on insect diversity. This is what pushes me, knowing that the plans we set today have such an important role to play in balancing biodiversity conservation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos