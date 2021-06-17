International
3 international travel ideas for your summer trip
So you are about to hit the skies for an international flight after more than a year of COVID-19 blockages, quarantines and restrictions, but where can you go? Some countries are reopening to Americans, but the reopening rate varies.
Some sites will allow you to enter, but only if you accept a multi-day quarantine. Other countries require a negative COVID-19 test even if you have been vaccinated, which will add additional items to your to-do list before departure.
These places are among the least complicated to enter and mostly embrace American tourists this summer:
1. MEXICO
Mexico has always been one of the most convenient places to visit by Americans because of the short flights. Now, it is among the countries with the fewest entry restrictions: According to the US Embassy in Mexico, travelers do not need a negative COVID-19 test and there is no requirement to provide evidence of vaccination.
Instead, you will need to fill out a form on the Vuela Seguro website to complete a quick but mandatory health questionnaire, either upon arrival in Mexico or up to 12 hours before your arrival. After completing the questionnaire, you will receive a personal QR code. View this QR code on screen and save it on your phone for easy access as you will need to show it before processing immigration to Mexico. Save yourself some time by filling it out in advance and you will walk right after all the other passengers crashing to fill it up at the airport.
2. BAHAMAS
Visitors traveling to the Bahamas who are fully vaccinated with approved vaccines and have passed the two-week immunity period are exempt from the COVID-19 testing requirements.
If you have not yet been vaccinated, you can still visit, but you should receive a negative COVID-19 PCR test no more than five days before arrival. You must file a vaccination test or a negative test result on the travel health site in the Bahamas, as well as apply for a Travel Health Visa in the Bahamas, which costs $ 40 for US visitors.
Once you are there, there are some restrictions, including stopping arrival between 22:00 and 5 am in Nassau and Paradise Island, and between 11:00 am and 5 am on Grand Bahama Island. While you are allowed to wander through your resort during those hours, you cannot go out on the town.
If the Bahamas is not the perfect fit for you, consider one of the other Caribbean island nations, as many of them have similar rules for easy access.
3. EUROPEAN UNION
The European Union announced in May that it would welcome fully vaccinated travelers who have received EU-approved vaccines without having to undergo a test or quarantine.
Individual countries will set up systems to check vaccination status and member states will set their own requirements. Some countries are using what is called the EU Digital COVID Certificate of Travel Permit. The certificates are expected to become available in all EU member states from 1 July. An EU spokesman told the media that the certification system may soon be available to US citizens, but that decision depends on individual countries at the moment.
More EU countries will open as the summer progresses. But for now, popular destinations like Spain, Greece and Germany are open to American tourists who can prove they have been vaccinated. Unvaccinated children should also be allowed when traveling with vaccinated parents, but may need a negative test instead of vaccination. If you are looking for a specific EU country for your summer travel, check the US Embassy website for entry requirements.
WHAT ABOUT RETURNING TO US?
While these places may allow you to enter, do not deduct your return trip home.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires that all airline passengers, regardless of vaccination status or place of arrival in the U.S., who are 2 years of age and older must provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of travel (or you can show the documentation that you recovered from COVID-19 in the past 90 days).
Many Mexican and Caribbean resorts and hotels are offering free COVID-19 tests for certain travelers. Check your hotel page or call directly to see what is on offer. If not, hotels may direct you in the right direction for a test, but you will have to pay for it.
Wherever you decide to go, make sure you do your homework ahead of time and know the entry requirements for the specific location.
This article was provided to the Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Sally French is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @SAFmedia.
RELATED LINKS:
NerdWallet: How to travel to the Caribbean on a budget http://bit.ly/NerdWallet-caribbean-travel
COVID-19 Information for US Citizens in Mexico https://mx.usembassy.gov/us-citizen-services/covid-19-information/
Bahamas Travel Health Website https://travel.gov.bs/
