Mosquitoes Suck! comic book explores a world without mosquitoes Iowa State University News Service





AMES, Iowa – History begins in 2080 and the American Museum of Natural History – forced to relocate from New York City to Des Moines due to climate change – is presenting an exhibition on the history and extermination of mosquitoes. The imaginary depiction of a world without mosquitoes may sound appealing to anyone who has been a victim of the summer pest, but the comic book “Mosquitoes FUCK!” (both literally – suck, instead of bite – and some may argue figuratively) tells a story of ecosystem destruction and disruption if species were eliminated. “Everyone has the same reaction to mosquitoes because they are so annoying,” said Katherine Richardson Bruna, one of the comic book authors and a professor at Iowa State University. School of Education. “But we do not want to end up with this dystopian future where mosquitoes no longer exist.” Comic book, illustrated by a team led by Marvel Artist, Bob Hall, was inspired by Mosquito & Me Summer Camp, a two-week camp for elementary students that is part of the Urban Ecosystem Urban Project, which focuses on the study of mosquitoes as a way to attract students’ curiosity and interest in science. The book contains three stories, as well as posters and short essays developed by the camp curriculum on mosquito biology and ecology, disease transmission, and community-based control efforts. Richardson Bruna says research has shown that scientific comics help students learn more effectively, because of the way they engage with text and images. She and co-authors Sara Erickson, program coordinator for the ISU Urban Ecosystem Project; and Lyric Bartholomay, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, created the comic book with the goal of teaching readers of all ages how mosquitoes relate to environmental and sustainability issues, as well as arousing interest among younger readers. in science. “Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have highlighted the need for more entomologists to study insects and disease transmission,” said Richardson Bruna. “Our hope is that the comic book will inspire an interest in mosquitoes and a broader interest in entomology to address some of these social and environmental needs.” Students create their own comic book stories Nikunja Budathoki, a member of the comic book project, recently received her copy of “Mosquitoes SUCK!” Her illustrations were the inspiration for one of the posters. Photo provided by Katherine Richardson Bruna She has already inspired students to develop characters and content for their comic book stories. As part of a grant from the National Institutes of Health supporting the comic book, Richardson Bruna, Erickson and Bartholomay started Mosquitoes & Me Comic Book Project. Students who had previously attended summer camp were invited to be part of the after-school program. They not only learned about what makes a good comic book, but had the opportunity to apply what they learned in camp. Their stories and creative process are part of the show at Student Innovation Center on campus. And one of the posters on “Mosquitoes suck!” presents images based on student illustrations. Richardson Bruna says they are providing comic book copies to teachers across the state of Iowa, ISU Extension and Outreach educators, and Wisconsin Discovery Institute. They have also received requests from the World Food Prize Foundation, international partners in Ecuador and Bolivia, the Institute for Global Environmental Strategies, among others. For more information contact: [email protected]

