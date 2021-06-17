World leaders to address ILO World Labor Summit





GENEVA (ILO News) – World leaders and representatives from governments, workers ‘and employers’ organizations will speak at the International Labor World Labor Conference on June 17-18. The 803421 Summit will focus on responding to the devastating impact of COVID-19 on the world of work and the action required to build a better working future. On June 17 at 11:00 GMT (13:00 CEST), the first day of the Summit will hear video addresses from Pope Francis, President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, and Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa AND US President Joe Biden (according to the order of presentation). The top addresses will be followed by a conversation between ILO Director General Guy Ryder, Secretary General of the International Organization of Employers (IOE), Roberto Suorez Santos and Secretary General of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) , Sharan Burrow. The following addresses and conversations can be followed LIVE at www.ilo.org/ilclive, where speech recordings can be accessed, downloaded and shared immediately after the session. On the second day of the Summit, June 18, there will be a moderate panel discussion with the Ministers of Labor from Cote d’Ivoire, Mexico, Portugal and Sri Lanka. Also in attendance will be the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Financing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, Mahmoud Mohieldin, as well as representatives of workers ‘and employers’ organizations. Panelists will discuss the responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and what has been uncovered in connection with deep labor market problems. They will also look at the challenges to multilateralism and the key areas on which action is needed to build a world of work with decent work and social justice for all. The panel discussion will start at 11:00 GMT (13:00 CEST) and can be followed LIVE at www.ilo.org/ilclive. For further information please contact the ILO Communications Department: [email protected]. For broadcast coverage, please contact: [email protected].

