New York Windward School Communication Office Wins International Media Award | National News

WHITE CIRCLES, NY, June 16, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The Windward School Communication Office won a media award from almost 1,000 entries from schools worldwide as part of the Interactive Schools’ Awards for School Stories. Celebrating the social media story in schools, Awards for School Stories tuned Best Dramatic Story in the production narrative of the Westchester High School Drama Club Windward School Under study podcast History tells how students, led by the chair of the drama Betsy Hooper, launched the six episodes Podcast under study amid the global COVID-19 pandemic and how resilient Windward students have adapted their talents to tell the funny, action-packed funny story about what happens when Cupid accidentally shoots himself with his arrow and falls off the commission for the foreseeable future and a low study brought in One judge commented, “The Drama Club and Ms. Hooper showed great creativity in overcoming blocking limitations. And what a great story – I was obsessed from start to finish! The students performed with a lot of confidence, learning new skills over “And I like that the students who chose not to perform still had important roles to play in the post-production. All around, amazing work!” Read the award winning story and listen to it Under study podcast by going here. About Windward School Windward is a coordinated, independent internationally recognized day school with three camps White Plains, NY, and New York City, NY, for students in grades 1-9 with language learning disabilities, such as dyslexia. Dedicated to delivering a proven curriculum, Windward’s mission is to rehabilitate and turn students into an ordinary learning environment. For more information, visit thewindwardschool.org,Facebook, Tweet, And Instagram. About Windward School Communication Office The Windward School Communication Office provides strategic communications and marketing services to support Windward School programs, divisions, and departments, and distributes information to families, teachers, and audiences worldwide. Staff members include Heather Pray Russell, Director of Communications; Stephanie Huie, Associate Director of Digital Publications & Communications; Nicole Vitale, Communication Associate; AND Jana Cook, Promotion associate. The Communication Office is part of the School Advancement team led by Monica Bourgie, Chief Executive Officer. Also known for their contribution to this story are Betsy Hooper, Chair of the Drama Department and members of the Westward High School Westchester High School Drama Club for the 2020-2021 school year. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-yorks-windward-school-communications-office-wins-international-media-award-301313282.html SOURCE Windward School







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos