The biggest story in Major League Baseball Tuesday was Major League Baseball that officially hit pitchers that are using foreign substances. According to the instructions, any pitcher found to be in violation of the rule will be removed from the game and will receive an automatic suspension. Also, the initial pitchers will have more than one mandatory check and the facilitators will be checked at the end of the start when they enter or when they are removed depending on which will happen first. It now remains to be seen how it is implemented and what effect it has on the upcoming games. In recent days there have been reports that the pace of the spins is already declining with the championship being prepared to destroy.

Braves manager Brian Snitker was asked about changing the rules before Tuesday’s game and was unsure what the effect would be. “I think it remains to be seen honestly,” Snitker said.

One of the wrinkles of the rule is that if a player is suspended, then that club will not be allowed to replace him on the roster. This can serve as a great preventative.

They were definitely serious about what they were doing, Snitker said he was unable to replace a suspended player. This will affect a club if they have a suspended player. If you do not replace them, and you lose them for so long. It’s a big deal.

At the end of the day, it remains to be seen how the rule will be implemented and what the effect will be. While a number of players have already expressed their dissatisfaction (below), some seem to be waiting to see what happens.

You see the elevated spin rates that everyone writes about, Snitker said. It will be interesting to see if they fall.

The Braves fell back early but made a comeback before the bull let them down again in a 10-8 loss to the Red Sox.

To make matters worse, Tucker Davidson left early Tuesday and is heading to the injured list with a forearm strain.

Chipper Jones weighed in on hitting foreign substances telling MLB.coms Mark Bowman that the pitchers will need to be repaired.

People always use rosin and a little saliva, Jones said. This should be enough to give you enough control to be able to control baseball. But I think everyone was watching the ball doing some things they were not used to. When you increase the pace of spins on fast balls and broken balls, all it will do is do crazy things.

MLB.coms Mark Feinsand examines nine players whose shares are rising along with whom they can be a good match in trade term. Jose Berrios, Trey Mancini and Kyle Schwarber are listed as possible adaptations for the Brave.

The Gulf Coast connection is said to start on June 28, but it looks like the Brave will be taking place in the Dominican Summer League this summer.

The brave who capture perspective Shea Langeyers is among 10 MLB Top 100 piping prospects pushing for a promotion with their early season performance.

Langeilers ranks third in the Double-A South with nine homers, a poor percentage of .592 and a .971 OPS, and its 165 wRC + ranks fourth among all Double-A attractors. Not bad for a prospect known primarily for his defensive efforts, but do not worry, Langeyers has not been weak for that purpose either. His 15 caught steals are the most in all the Small Leagues, and his stealing rate of 57.7 percent caught is the best among all the Little League catchers with at least 200 entries behind the plate. No matter how you look at it, it was a strong start for the 23-year-old that could push him inside an Atlanta step soon.

