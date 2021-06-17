Kerzner International continues its strategic growth with the development of a new and unique resort in Athens

Athens! Greece–(WIRE BUSINESS– Kerzner International Holdings Limited (Kerzner), owner of the ultra-luxury One & Only Resort brands and icons of the Atlantis Resort & Residences brands worldwide, has entered into a resort management agreement with Grivalia Hospitality SA for One & Only Aesthesis to be held in Athens, Greece. The 21-hectare seafront estate, within a 6-hectare forest reserve, responds to the demand for additional One & Only experiences in Europe following the recent opening of One & Only Portonov in Montenegro and the announced development of One & Only Kea Island in Greece, accelerating the strategic growth of Portfolio One & Only. Stuck in a legendary secret location on the dramatic coastline of Glyfada, the fascination will return to this fairytale place, with a Bacanian feast of Athens through one and extremely luxurious way of living in One & Onlys.

Kerzner International is very excited to add Athens to our European footprint. This exclusive place on the coast, just outside downtown Athens, is incredible; the perfect destination to start, or end, any Greek adventure, through the ultra-luxurious One & Only experience. We will re-imagine the golden age of Athens, a celebration through a life and energy that is true to our brand promise. We are executing our strategic growth and development of the One & Only brand globally and excited to add another One & Only experience to Greece, commented Philippe Zuber, CEO, Kerzner International. Our partners, Grivalia, are leaders in Greek real estate investments and are committed to honoring the country and securing a legacy for the future.

A confrontation of ancient myth and modern delight, One & Only Aesthesis is at the crossroads of Greek history and culture – from the Acropolis and the Parthenon to Syntagma Square and Cape Sounio and the seductive Athenian Riviera, with its exclusive Glyfada coastline. The resort is just moments away from the vibrant metropolis, surrounded by endless blue and bright islands dripping the horizon. A true paradise that embodies Greek heritage and authentic Athenian seduction, the resort will be the perfect sanctuary, honoring the cosmopolitan sophistication of the 60s and 70s.

Staying true to the promise of the One & Only brand, the resort will celebrate the legendary Athenian Riviera while providing a stunning and intuitive design. A lively return to nature, the resort is inspired by the azure waters and incredible natural surroundings, providing a modern Greek elegance but displaying powerful dominant elements in Greek mythology such as fire and water, carved from a palette of natural stone and wood. The resort will become a paradise of the independent soul, where the sea meets the land, providing the allure of adventure, reviving the charm of years past with mind-cured experiences. As with all One & Only properties, the resort will offer innovative programming for families with children, while carefully guarding the adult-only space.

Hospitality Grivalia is excited to revitalize a historic site along the Athenian Riviera and join forces with Kerzner International for One and Only, a distinguished global leader in ultra-luxury hospitality. The One and Only Estate will be in one of the most iconic and cosmopolitan places in Athens, originally designed by prominent Greek architects. From its development in the mid-1950s, the bungalows, beach and club hosted a host of local and international aircraft sets. Upon completion, this contemporary hybrid resort of the city will become the most unique high-level destination in the Mediterranean throughout the year, commented George Chryssikos, Founder and Chairman of Grivalia Hospitality.

Home of a pulsating life and energy, fun is in the heart of each and Only. Destined to become a culinary destination, each experience will be determined by a unique ethos, energy, design and flavor that brings Greece to life through all the senses. Situated on 1,600 meters of seafront, the resort will offer an iconic but nostalgic beach club, providing an ultra-luxurious, stylish location from sunrise to sunset and beyond, for guests and residents alike.

Like all properties within the One and Only, One and Only Aesthetics collection will place an emphasis on privacy, the secret place, with most of the accommodation secluded villas with private pools, perfect for couples or families. Villa One will also be introduced, the final word in the franchise and what will surely become the most requested address of Athens.

Following an exclusive global partnership with leading brand of Chenot health and wellness experts, the resort will be home to Chenot Spa, with tailor-made programs and treatments scientifically designed to boost visitors’s vitality and optimal health, year-round. Setting new standards for the welfare of the resort, the partnership offers the latest science-based treatments along with the exceptional level of luxury and service for which One & Only is known. A more extreme fitness center that includes indoor and outdoor spaces will also be part of the overall living delivery.

One & Only was created exclusively for the ultra-luxury market and was conceived as a hallmark of excellence. With the continuous evolution of the One and Only portfolio, this new resort will complement the existing collection of award-winning resorts, located in some of the most beautiful places in the world. A lively celebration of life with glamorous but wonderfully pure nature One & Only offers guests a unique style and personality carried by its local culture, genuine hospitality and vibrant energy that is unparalleled. From inspiring natural landscapes to the latest equipment for sports, wellness, art, cuisine and more, One & Only Aesthesis will elevate this iconic Riviera and bring back the fascination and style as the ultimate destination of the next generation.

Holdings International Kerzner Limited, through its subsidiaries, is a leading international developer and operator of destination resorts, ultra-luxury hotels and residences and innovative entertainment and gaming experiences. The main brand of Kerzners Atlantis, includes Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, a 1,500 water-themed resort in Palm, overlooking the Arabian Sea and Dubai and Atlantis, Sanya Hainan in China; and emerging, Atlantis, The Royal Resort & Residences in Dubai, and Atlantis Ko Olina in Hawaii in the United States. below A single one brand, Kerzner manages some of the world’s most valued ultra-luxury resorts, located in Mexico, Mauritius, Maldives, South Africa, Dubai, Rwanda, Malaysia, Montenegro and Australia. Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, a golf resort and casino for the 500-room destination in Morocco, is also operated by Kerzner. Kerzner introduced recently Syro, a comprehensive life destination, blending the boundaries between hospitality, fitness and well-being through a fresh perspective and energetic experiences with the first vehicle planned for Boka Place in Montenegro.

About One & Only

Created exclusively for the ultra-luxury market, One & Only is conceived as a hallmark of excellence. Located in some of the most beautiful places in the world, each award-winning resort offers guests a unique style and personality of its local culture, genuine hospitality and a vibrant energy that is unbeatable. The exclusive collection includes One & Only Reethi Rah in Maldives; One & Only Le Saint Gran in Mauritius; One & Only Royal Mirage and One & Only Palm in Dubai; One & Only Palmilla and One & Only Tangerine in Mexico; One & Only Cape Town in South Africa; Immigrants One & Only Wolgan Valley in the Blue Mountains in Australia; One & Only Desaru Coast in Malaysia; The One and Only Nyungwe House and the One and Only Gorilla Nest in Rwanda and the One and Only Portonov recently opened in Montenegro. Additional emerging resorts include One & Only Ka Island in Greece and One & Only One Zaabeel in Dubai, as well as One and Only Private Homes communities around the world.

About Grivalia Hospitality SA

Hospitality Grivalia is a dynamic real estate investment platform, with a focus on luxury lifestyle hospitality assets in exquisite destinations in Greece. The portfolio is designed with a vision to provide a unique experience for guests, developed with the highest sustainability guidelines and inspired by Greek culture. Our goal is to create significant value for all actors through targeted investments in the high-level hospitality sector, investments that integrate disciplined purchasing criteria, value-added investment strategies, development skills and excellent relationships. with top global brands.