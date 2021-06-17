‘I will be crushed if I lose it’: Fear of camping cleanups in Toronto worries homeless people

Jimmy Pudjunas sits in a large homeless camp in a downtown Toronto park hitting a guitar.

It’s the best he’ve felt in years, he says, but he’s gloomy this week as he thinks about where he might end up living in the near future.

On Saturday, the City of Toronto issued reports of violations to hundreds of residents in four large homeless shelters, warning that they could soon be evacuated from areas and could face a $ 10,000 fine if convicted.

Pudjunas expects city employees and police officers to show up every day now to clean up the area. Authorities relocated to another camp last month but left after a tense row with residents and their supporters.

The 41-year-old says he is concerned that authorities will forcibly remove him from the structure he has built for himself and his girlfriend in Trinity Bellwoods Park.

“This is the house,” he says of the place where he has lived since last summer.

“I haven’t had a home in years. I would be devastated if I lost it.”

Pudjunas says he has struggled with mental health and addiction problems for years. He has lived in shelters, but they are too violent for him, he says, and that makes his mental health worse.

“If I were to come back, I would open quickly,” he says.

Hundreds fled Toronto homeless shelters for fear of contracting COVID-19 when the pandemic strike and dozens of camps appeared across Toronto.

Recent data obtained by The Canadian Press also show a significant increase in violent incidents in the Toronto housing system over the past five years.

The city maintains that the housing system is safe and says it will eventually clean up the homeless camps.

“The city will enforce camping bylaws after it has exhausted all options to help people move from camping to safer and more indoor spaces,” said spokesman Brad Ross. “The space remains available to anyone living in groups in the city shelters and its hotel program.”

The city has undertaken a massive effort since COVID-19 struck to resettle those living abroad. She opened spaces in shelters, rented apartment buildings and offered homeless people hotel rooms.

Ross says the city has provided shelter for more than 1,670 people staying in the camps inside since April 2020.

He also says the city hopes to make at least 1,248 new affordable and supportive housing units available this year.

But for many like Pudjunas, shelters and hotels are not a desirable option.

Many of them have rules to follow, including curfews and wellness checks by staff who enter rooms with their main cards.

Another major drawback is that those moving to shelters or hotels can only bring two bags of items.

“Our belongings may not be important to others, but they are important to us,” says Pudjunas.

A protester who joined a demonstration calling for vacant buildings to be used as shelter for the homeless stands outside the WE building in Toronto on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. (Chris Young / Canadian Press)

Since the end of last summer, Pudjunas has slept in so-called “small shelters”, a local carpenter made for many living abroad. He built a floor next to it with wooden planks, laid some carpet and threw a tarp over the structure.

Then he set up a much larger tent next to it, held up by pillars, covering an area with a sofa and a raised piano.

“Like a leaf that sprouts from a twig in the spring,” he says of the add-on when his fingers jump across the piano keys.

Every day Pudjunas plays music, sketches, paints and repairs bicycles.

“I live here for free, I’m not paying taxes, I’m getting them, but I’m in ODSP[Ontario Disability Support Program]”I have issues and I can not live anywhere, so here I am,” says Pudjunas.

“The only difference in me not being here versus me being here is more grass for dogs to pee.”

In another area of ​​the park, a homeless artist and aspiring rapper walks around his small wooden shelter showing off his work.

‘j’ was photographed in his art studio space from his home in a camp at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. He says: ‘I take the Toronto junk and make art’. (Chris Young / Canadian Press)

There is a shoe painted with gold, a sculpture made of paint cans and abstract paintings with sliced ​​centers.

“I take the Toronto junk and make art,” says the man, who calls himself the letter j. His legal name goes back to his life before he became homeless when he lived with his family. Now, he says, that name is verbooten.

The man says he lives with a mental health illness and ran out of money about a year ago. Since then he has lived abroad.

“I have met so many beautiful people here, we take care of each other, we take care of the park and we have good relationships with the community,” he says. “I do not think I can even live inside now, it would be very difficult after living outside for a year.”

Until the city comes, he says he will continue to make art.

“I’m not going anywhere,” he says with a big smile, “I love this place.”