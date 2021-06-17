



South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize receives vaccination against Johnson and Johnson coronavirus (COVID-19) at Khayelitsha Hospital near Cape Town, South Africa, February 17, 2021. Gianluigi Guercia | Swimming pool Reuters Some countries in Africa are seeing an increasingly worrying increase in Covid cases and the numbers do not represent the true size of the outbreak there, World Health Organization officials said on Wednesday. Covid weekly cases rose 44% to 95,000 while casualties rose 20% to 1,400 over the past week across Africa. Meanwhile, new cases landed in every other region across the globe, even in India, which is currently battling the worst outbreak in the world. “While the numbers themselves in Africa … do not represent a massive proportion of global cases, we know that diagnosis in Africa is not at the same level of intensity. So when you see the trend changing, the trend is worrying,” Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO health emergency program, said Wednesday. “And when you look at the percentage of vaccines in the world that are going to Africa, then this trend is even more troubling,” Ryan said. An 18-month increase in pandemic cases worries health officials and highlights funding gaps for vaccine equality initiatives. WHO officials say more evidence is needed in the region. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical director for Covid-19, said some people are saying it is the beginning of a third peak in some African countries. “We do not know how many cases have been reported to date. We assume we are missing many, many cases,” Van Kerkhove said. The WHO said in late May that Africa needs 20 million doses of vaccines by mid-July for patients’ second doses to provide adequate protection against the virus. Lack of funding for vaccine distribution campaigns has left Africa behind in purchasing rescue photographs. “The lowest number of vaccines in the world are currently in Africa,” Ryan said. Many countries have made promises to distribute millions of doses around the world, but WHO officials say those doses should make their way to low-income countries immediately and without delay. The continent has received less than 2% of the vaccine doses available worldwide so far. For every 100 people in a high-income country, about 60 vaccines are delivered, according to Ryan, and for every 100 people in a low-income country, one vaccine is delivered. “This is a brutal reality and there are people dying today who should not die because they are not vaccinated,” he said. A study recently published in The Lancet showed mortality rates and determined risk factors in several countries in Africa. Along with lack of access to vaccines, lack of access to basic resources such as hospital beds and oxygen was identified as a contributing factor to mortality rates in African countries. “We have these tools on hand, we just are not using them and they are not in the right hands all over the world, and I think we all need to reflect on that,” Van Kerkhove said.

