Biden for Putin: Help me help you

This is not just about our personal interest, said the American president. It is about a common mutual interest.

Whether Putin will follow Bidens’ advice is unclear, as is the true impact of Wednesday’s widespread summit between the two leaders. Both men used words both constructive and positive to describe the four-hour rally. But, as expected, very few came out of the talks at least as far as they were conveyed in public, except for agreements to continue talking about issues ranging from nuclear weapons to the war in Ukraine.

However, that alone is a victory, some analysts said, given the weak state and declining trajectory of the US-Russia relationship.

Biden set the bar appropriately for the meeting, and the result agreed to talk about the difficult but necessary issues of strategic stability, arms control, risk reduction rather than filling that bar, said Matthew Rojansky, director of the Wilson Centers. Kennan Institute. The way the two presidents describe the tone and timing of their meeting suggests that they did exactly what needed to be done, which was to clarify where there is potential for progress, where there is no such potential, and how he sees things each pair.

The Biden-Putin meeting was held in Geneva, Switzerland, after Biden attended a series of summits with European allies in Britain and Belgium. Aides to the US president had warned in advance not to expect any groundbreaking deals. They stressed that, above all, it was a chance for Biden to show Putin face to face what he wants from the relationship and what Russia can expect if he passes it.

The meeting began with shaking hands, short smiles and camera poses before closing the doors to private sessions. Afterwards, Putin first held a press conference, followed by a special conference by Biden.

Biden said he gave Putin a list of 16 entities withdrawn from everything from the energy sector to water systems that should be outside the bounds of cyber attacks. Biden stressed that Putin should take action against cybercriminals on his soil who carry out such attacks, including the use of ransomware, even if the Kremlin had nothing to do with it. He indicated that he hoped the two countries could reach some sort of cyber security agreement.

Responsible countries should take action against criminals carrying out ransomware activities in their territory, Biden said. So we have agreed to appoint experts in both our countries to work on specific meanings for what is outside the borders and to follow specific cases coming from other countries, and this is one of our countries.

Biden said he discussed the recent ransomware attack on a major power pipeline in the United States, whose culprits are suspected of links to Russia, though not necessarily the government there.

When I talked about the pipeline that hit ransomware in the United States, I looked at it and said, How would you feel if ransomware were to take pipelines from your oil fields? Biden told Putin. He said ‘it would matter’.

But when journalists put pressure on Putin in Russia’s alleged cyber campaigns against the United States, he largely avoids questioning, claiming that America was the main source of cyber attacks in the world. It was a typical Putin tactic, using whataboutism to avoid guilt by pointing out the faults of others.

Putin was also pushed for human rights in Russia, where he is accused of cracking down on political opponents. Russia’s most prominent opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, is currently in prison after surviving a poisoning alleged to be the work of the Kremlin.

Putin insisted he was simply holding people accountable for violating Russian laws. He said Navalny, whose name he would not pronounce, had deliberately ignored the requirements of the law when he sought treatment for poisoning abroad. Putin did not mention that Navalny was in a coma when he was sent to Germany.

The gentleman in question went abroad for treatment. His registration was not requested, Putin said. As soon as he arrived at the hospital, he shared his videos online, but he ignored the requirements of the laws. And knowing this, he returned to Russia. And so I understand that he consciously wanted to break the law.

Putin also took the opportunity to criticize the United States for everything from the mistreatment of Black people to the ongoing Guantanamo Bay military prison operation. Putin further leveled accusations against people who took part in the January 6 Capitol Uprising, while the US persecuted people for their political beliefs.

Biden, meanwhile, played Putin’s agreement on a “Strategic Bilateral Stability Dialogue.” These future discussions are intended to “lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk mitigation measures,” according to a joint statement by Biden and Putin issued by the White House. Strategic stability usually refers to nuclear weapons control issues.

The US president noted that it could take six months or more before there is a sense in both sides if discussions on strategic stability yield anything. He indicated that the US would also continue to talk to Russia about other issues, including the release of detained Americans and the future security of war-torn Libya, Syria and Afghanistan.

Biden and Putin also agreed that their countries’ ambassadors, both of whom had returned home in recent weeks, would resume their posts in each other’s capitals, according to Putin. It was not clear exactly when the messengers would return.

Biden spent considerable time at the top of his presentation emphasizing his belief in the importance of protecting human rights, presumably in response to Putin’s claims during his press conference.

Asked about Putin’s mention of the Jan. 6 protesters, Biden dismissed the idea that there was any equivalence. My response is what I communicated, and that’s a ridiculous comparison, Biden said, arguing that the protesters damaged the Capitol and caused the death of a security official.

When asked what would happen if Navalny died in prison, Biden was blunt. I made it clear [Putin] that I believe the consequences of this would be devastating for Russia, Biden said.

These devastating consequences, Biden explained, would involve an erosion of Russia’s reputation on the global stage as other nations realize that, whether through poisoning dissidents or other means, Moscow will not adhere to international norms.

It is about their ability to influence other nations in a positive way, Biden said of Russia.

Biden noted that when it comes to trade, I do not have any problem doing business with Russia as long as we do it based on international norms. It is in our interest to see that the Russian people are doing economically well. But he alluded to The controversial case of Michael Calvey, an American investor whom Russia had placed under house arrest, as the kind of situation that undermines Russia’s ability to engage in trade.

American businessmen, they are not ready to appear, Biden said. They do not want to stay in Moscow.

Putin had a different perspective on this, arguing that there is tremendous interest from U.S. business leaders in Russia, but that U.S. sanctions against Russia were undermining the ability of Americans to do business there.

Earlier this year, when asked if he thought Putin was a killer, Biden agreed. At his press conference, Putin said he was pleased with an explanation Biden had given of what he had thought. When Biden was asked to split his side during his press conference, he declined.

He is pleased, Biden told Putin. Why would I bring it back again?

Towards the end of his press conference, Biden was irritated by questions about how confident he was that Putin would listen to him and change his ways.

“I’m not sure he ‘s going to change his behavior. What the hell? What do you do all the time?” The president told a reporter. (He later apologized at the press pool for being a smart guy.)

Even while describing the attempt to convince Putin that it was in his best interest to take a different stance on Washington, Biden stressed nevertheless that he would never take Putin for granted.

This is not about trust, Biden said. This has to do with self-interest and verification of self-interest.

Overall, Biden expressed confidence in his performance on Wednesday. I did what I came to do, he said.