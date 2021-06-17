White couple who received vaccines intended for the First Nation are fined but not imprisoned | Canada

The Canadian millionaire couple who shot down a private jet in a remote community and jumped on the coronavirus vaccine line to receive doses intended for elderly natives were fined $ 2,300 but were not sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to breaking public health rules.

The size of the fine imposed on former casino executive Rodney Baker and his wife, actor Ekaterina Baker, on Wednesday sparked frustration among White River First Nation members, many of whom wanted the couple to face harsher consequences.

On Jan. 21, the couple launched a bushy plane into the small Beaver Creek settlement, where they tricked locals into getting a vaccine. They were caught trying to board a flight outside the Yukon Territory.

At Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Justice Michael Cozens questioned the appropriateness of the couples’ decision to take the proceedings over the phone, instead of appearing on video. After a short break, the couple appeared on video and were ordered to pay the maximum fine under the Civil Emergency Measures Act.

Cozens acknowledged that Bakers ’actions were highly premeditated and cavalier given the dangers they pose to the small community, but said the fines seemed sufficient. He encouraged Bakers to contact White River First Nation to make adjustments.

In a statement before the first date of the couples’ trial, the First Nation had called on the couple to receive six months in prison, the maximum possible sentence.

Janet Vander Meer, who made the five-hour journey from the White River to the territorial capital several times during the court proceedings, told the Guardian she was unfortunate that the couple had not received a harsher sentence, but said she was happy that the whole process had come to an end

The judge seemed to be disgusted by their actions, but he also seemed to be limited in what he could do, she said.

In a community impact statement read in court, Vander Meer said the incident had cast a negative shadow over the community. She also urged Bakers to consider the impact their actions had on residents.

Educate yourself. Educate yourself for the people of the First Nations, for small communities, she said. Educate yourself, please.

Crown Prosecutor Kelly McGill said the government had originally intended to track down jail time for high-level couples of fraud, but that their guilty plea and the fact that they had later made two $ 5,000 C donations to the global scheme Covax vaccinations were relieving factors.

Couples lawyer Jennifer Cunningham said Bakers apologize unreservedly for their actions and regret the effects of their actions.

Vander Meer, however, said he was disappointed that the couple had not made an attempt to contact the community to apologize since the January incident.

They had every opportunity to call me alone. I do not care if they are rich or not just human. What they did was morally wrong, she said. The only thing that makes me feel good is if you search on Bakers and Beaver Creek online, you see very clearly what these people did and how it affected them. And I think this is more of a just punishment than the one that came to court today.