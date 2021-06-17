International
Twitter chose the path of intentional discrepancy, Telecom News, ET Telecom
India’s commitment to the constitutional guarantee of freedom of speech was reaffirmed again at the last G7 summit in the UK, the minister said. Attempts by companies to portray themselves as flag bearers of free speech in India in order to justify themselves by complying with the law of the land are wrong, he added.
There are many questions that arise as to whether Twitter has the right to provide a secure port. However, the simple fact of the matter is that Twitter has failed to comply with the mediation guidelines that went into effect on May 26, Prasad wrote on Twitter as well as on the Indian microblogging platform Koo.
Meanwhile, knowledgeable people told ET that Twitter has provided the government in writing with details of the newly appointed interim compliance chief. She had previously appointed a lawyer as her grievance and knot officer on a contractual basis.
The company did not comment on the matter until press time.
A government official said the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) had not received details from Twitter until Wednesday evening. It is surprising that Twitter is seeking protection (as an intermediary) from the same law which they are not willing to follow, the person said.
On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh police filed a FIR against Twitter Inc, its unit in India and seven others in connection with a viral video of an attack on an elderly person in Ghaziabad.
“What happened at UP illustrated Twitters’ arbitrariness in combating fake news,” Prasad wrote on the microblogging platform.
What legal experts say
While Twitter has been overly enthusiastic about its fact-checking mechanism, its failure to act on numerous occasions such as at UP is confusing and shows its inconsistency in fighting misinformation, he wrote.
ET had reported on Wednesday that Twitter appears to have lost its mediator status in India and may now be responsible for the content on its site under the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.
The San Francisco-based company has been engaged in a confrontation with the Indian government in recent weeks over the labeling of some tweets by BJP leaders as “manipulated media”. His failure to appoint permanent staff to three key positions, as required by India’s new IT laws, appears to have led to the loss of his intermediary status, key ET officials have been told.
Legal experts are of the opinion that this “war retreat” between Twitter and the Indian government has ramifications for freedom of speech and expression in India.
“Twitter is not just a collection of random announcements; it is a critical news distribution platform that often holds the government accountable. (Its) regulation can no longer be left to ad hoc rules run by the executive, it is a matter with national concern and should be decided by Parliament, “said Nigam Nuggehalli, professor at the law school, BML Munjal University.
Privacy activists who question the constitutionality of the new IT rules believe it is up to the courts to adjudicate on disputes, not the government. In a post on the microblogging platform on Wednesday, the digital rights body Internet Freedom Foundation said, “when companies like Twitter are prosecuted, the courts will decide if it is a mediator and not the government.”
Kazim Rizvi, the founding director of The Dialogue digital think tank, said that while “the government can take legal action, the court will ultimately rule on (the case)”. In the past, courts have adjudicated such cases where she found an ecommerce platform to be an active participant (lack of inactivity) rather than a mere channel and thus not entitled to enjoy safe harbor protection, he said. , referring to the Christian Louboutin Sas Case vs Nakul Bajaj of 2018.
“Twitter has been given many opportunities to reconcile however, it has deliberately chosen the path of disrespect. In some scenarios, with the amplification of social media, even a small spark can cause a fire, especially with the threat of “This was one of the objectives of the mediation instructions,” Prasad said.
He said it was astonishing that Twitter, “which portrays itself as the flag bearer of free speech, chooses the path of deliberate challenge when it comes to mediation guidelines.”
Indian companies doing business in the US follow local laws, so why do platforms like Twitter show reluctance to follow Indian laws designed to give a voice to victims of abuse and misuse? “, Wrote the minister.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]