Twitter chose the path of intentional discrepancy, Telecom News, ET Telecom

New Delhi: Twitter has chosen the path of non-compliance with India’s revised mediation guidelines and has shown “deliberate opposition” to the new law, union electronics and information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday.

India’s commitment to the constitutional guarantee of freedom of speech was reaffirmed again at the last G7 summit in the UK, the minister said. Attempts by companies to portray themselves as flag bearers of free speech in India in order to justify themselves by complying with the law of the land are wrong, he added.

There are many questions that arise as to whether Twitter has the right to provide a secure port. However, the simple fact of the matter is that Twitter has failed to comply with the mediation guidelines that went into effect on May 26, Prasad wrote on Twitter as well as on the Indian microblogging platform Koo.

Meanwhile, knowledgeable people told ET that Twitter has provided the government in writing with details of the newly appointed interim compliance chief. She had previously appointed a lawyer as her grievance and knot officer on a contractual basis.

The company did not comment on the matter until press time.

A government official said the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) had not received details from Twitter until Wednesday evening. It is surprising that Twitter is seeking protection (as an intermediary) from the same law which they are not willing to follow, the person said.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh police filed a FIR against Twitter Inc, its unit in India and seven others in connection with a viral video of an attack on an elderly person in Ghaziabad.

“What happened at UP illustrated Twitters’ arbitrariness in combating fake news,” Prasad wrote on the microblogging platform.

What legal experts say



While Twitter has been overly enthusiastic about its fact-checking mechanism, its failure to act on numerous occasions such as at UP is confusing and shows its inconsistency in fighting misinformation, he wrote.

ET had reported on Wednesday that Twitter appears to have lost its mediator status in India and may now be responsible for the content on its site under the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

The San Francisco-based company has been engaged in a confrontation with the Indian government in recent weeks over the labeling of some tweets by BJP leaders as “manipulated media”. His failure to appoint permanent staff to three key positions, as required by India’s new IT laws, appears to have led to the loss of his intermediary status, key ET officials have been told.

Legal experts are of the opinion that this “war retreat” between Twitter and the Indian government has ramifications for freedom of speech and expression in India.

“Twitter is not just a collection of random announcements; it is a critical news distribution platform that often holds the government accountable. (Its) regulation can no longer be left to ad hoc rules run by the executive, it is a matter with national concern and should be decided by Parliament, “said Nigam Nuggehalli, professor at the law school, BML Munjal University.

Privacy activists who question the constitutionality of the new IT rules believe it is up to the courts to adjudicate on disputes, not the government. In a post on the microblogging platform on Wednesday, the digital rights body Internet Freedom Foundation said, “when companies like Twitter are prosecuted, the courts will decide if it is a mediator and not the government.”

Kazim Rizvi, the founding director of The Dialogue digital think tank, said that while “the government can take legal action, the court will ultimately rule on (the case)”. In the past, courts have adjudicated such cases where she found an ecommerce platform to be an active participant (lack of inactivity) rather than a mere channel and thus not entitled to enjoy safe harbor protection, he said. , referring to the Christian Louboutin Sas Case vs Nakul Bajaj of 2018.

“Twitter has been given many opportunities to reconcile however, it has deliberately chosen the path of disrespect. In some scenarios, with the amplification of social media, even a small spark can cause a fire, especially with the threat of “This was one of the objectives of the mediation instructions,” Prasad said.

He said it was astonishing that Twitter, “which portrays itself as the flag bearer of free speech, chooses the path of deliberate challenge when it comes to mediation guidelines.”

Indian companies doing business in the US follow local laws, so why do platforms like Twitter show reluctance to follow Indian laws designed to give a voice to victims of abuse and misuse? “, Wrote the minister.