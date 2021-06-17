Junta troops burn Myanmar village to the ground after fighting, residents say





State television MRTV said the fire on Tuesday in Kin Ma, a village of about 800 people in the Magway Region, was caused by “terrorists” and that the media that reported otherwise “was deliberately plotting to discredit the army”.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the cause of the fire. A junta spokesman did not respond to calls for comment.

All that was left of Kin Ma on Wednesday was about 30 houses, with about 200 houses reduced to piles of ashes and bricks, according to some villagers who gave accounts of the incident by phone and photos viewed by Reuters.

The fire was large enough to be recorded by NASA’s fire tracking satellite system at 9:52 p.m. local time (11:22 a.m. ET) on Tuesday.

Villagers, speaking on condition of anonymity, said security forces set fire after confronting junta opponents and that at least two people were killed. A 32-year-old volunteer helping displaced people from the village said the two people killed were elderly residents who had not been able to leave their home during the fire. He said some people returned to the village on Wednesday and found the bodies. Most of the villagers remained hidden in the surrounding woods, villagers who spoke to Reuters said. MRTV said 40 “terrorists” set fire to a house in Kin Ma, setting a fire that spread to 100 of the village’s 225 houses. Myanmar has been gripped by violence and protests since the military ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, returning as the country’s full rulers after a decade of provocative democracy and economic reform. The overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, for alleged electoral violations, sparked protests almost daily in many parts of Myanmar and sparked conflict between the military and rebel groups. Photos taken Wednesday of the aftermath showed a thin mist of smoke over Kin Ma from white coals melting on the blackened ground. Burnt wooden planks, sheet metal, bricks, and cooking utensils were scattered around, with only a few trees left standing. Some images showed animal carcasses. “Reports that the junta has burned an entire village in Magway, killing elderly residents, demonstrate once again that the military continues to commit horrific crimes and has nothing to do with the people of Myanmar,” the British embassy in Myanmar said on Twitter , quoting its ambassador Dan Chugg. Human rights groups have accused Myanmar forces of burning hundreds of villages in 2017 during an offensive that led some 700,000 Rohingya minority Muslims to flee to Bangladesh. Security forces have denied setting the fire and in some cases blamed Rohingya for doing so. Western junta sentencing has increased over the use of military force against its opponents. The Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners, a human rights group, has said security forces have killed more than 860 civilians. The military has said the figure is lower.

