Creating a sustainable legacy of cooperation across South Asia – Newspaper

In February 2021, Covid-19 numbers began to rise again in South Asia with the official number of daily cases rising beyond 400,000 in India, 6,000 in Pakistan and 7,500 in Bangladesh, straining health systems. Massive growth in India spread rapidly across the border into Nepal, leading to apocalyptic scenes of overcrowded hospitals.

The deadly growth in 2021 makes it a regionally coordinated strategy, driven by even more critical evidence. If we are to move at the speed of the virus, it is necessary to build multi-stakeholder regional coalitions to devise new solutions and cost-effective innovations that can be implemented throughout South Asia. Is it possible, given the turbulent history shared by the countries of South Asia? Today we are writing a positive, hopeful story about a new consortium in which we are involved, with key team members from India, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh, developing Covid prevention strategies together. The emerging consortium provides an example of how neighbors can work together for mutual benefit, despite political differences.

Every country in South Asia has struggled to provide lasting mask to stop the spread of Covid. Beliefs, preferences, traditions, and aversions to behavior change are more similar in South Asia than we care to admit. These commonalities mean that interventions that are successful in changing behavior in one country are more likely to be implemented in other parts of the subcontinent. We have proven this with the Grameen Bank microcredit model, which was an indigenous South Asian innovation that spread rapidly. India’s digital social protection ecosystem with Aadhar IDs and Jan Dhan accounts serves as a model (albeit with warning notes) for other countries in the region. E-government programs in Pakistan such as eVaccs and Citizen Feedback Model have been copied and provide robust models ready to be deployed regionally and globally.

The new pan-South Asia consortium in response to Covid-19 was developed from an experiment conducted in Bangladesh, which successfully changes social norms about wearing masks in rural communities. The four-part NORM intervention was initially considered in a group of 350,000 individuals across 600 villages. A combination of free mask distribution, information, reinforcement in public spaces, and role modeling by community leaders led to large and sustained increases in mask use that continued beyond the period of active intervention. BRAC is implementing the model to reach 81 million people across Bangladesh.

Partnerships are needed to defeat the virus.

The team is now collaborating with several organizations across Pakistan, India, Nepal, and Bangladesh to begin tailoring the model to fit each country context and to build partnerships to pilot, implement, upgrade, and learn. The Association of Self-Employed Women quickly implemented the model to reach over 1 million members in Gujarat. An additional 1.5 million masks were sent from Bangladesh to support SEWAs in other states. The Lahore Commissioner worked with our research team to adapt the NORM model to an urban environment and came up with new creative ideas to improve effectiveness. For example, they are preparing to deliver door-to-door masks using Pakistani postal service and are targeting beneficiaries based on billing information from utility companies. Philanthropists and private corporations are sponsoring masks. We are re-importing some of these innovations back to Dhaka, inspiring further reach into Dhaka, Chittagong, Rajshahi and Kathmandu.

Effective mask promotion requires visits to thousands of remote villages, and the same visits can be used to prepare for more effective community-based healthcare responses. To that end, a host of physicians, scientists, and community-based organizations formed the Swasth Community Science Alliance, engaging in pragmatic, science-based protocols to manage mild to moderate cases of Covid-19 in rural India. , where institutional access to health care is limited.

NORM-based implementation teams in Lahore, Ahmedabad, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Dhaka, Kathmandu and Delhi are learning from each other successes and failures. The process usually begins with the original research team sharing evidence-based knowledge with implementing agencies, as implementers tailor the model, create localized implementation protocols, and link together in a collaborative environment across countries where each implementation team repeats as it learns. from other preliminary repetitions, and all our sub-teams are connected to an active learning system that allows us to correct the course in real time. This coalition is ready to change the rates of wearing masks among hundreds of millions of people across South Asia.

The Covid-19 crisis has increased policymakers’ appetite for informed policy measures with evidence that can be implemented quickly to stop broadcasting. This impetus for swift action has created some unprecedented opportunities for enhanced inter-local cooperation that is normally hampered by politics and mistrust. Hopefully the consortium that was initially formed around the promotion of masks, and now around science-based treatment approaches, and that developed quickly and organically regardless of national borders, can serve as a model for a wider collaboration ecosystem and deeper that stands. We need to come together to solve the problems that affect us all. Let the permanent legacy of this pandemic be a new era of partnership in social innovation that can benefit all South Asians.

Mushfiq Mobarak is Professor of Economics, Yale University, and Director of the Yale Research Initiative on Innovation and Scale.

Tweet: @mushfiq_econ

Maha Rehman is the director of policy at the Mahbub-ul-Haq Research Center at the University of Management Sciences in Lahore.

Tweet @ MahaRehman1

Satchit Balsari is an assistant professor of emergency medicine, and of global health and population, at Harvard University.

Tweet: @satchit_balsari

Published in Agim, 17 June 2021