Green Party Annamie Paul rejects offer to exclude her as racist and sexist

Green Party leader Annamie Paul hears a reporter question at a press conference on Hill Hill in Ottawa on June 16, 2021. PATRICK DOYLE / Canadian Press

Annamie Paul vowed on Wednesday to head an increasingly divided Green Party and called the arguments used by members campaigning to remove her racist and sexist.

Eight months after Ms. Pauls made historic progress as the first black woman and Jewish woman to lead a major federal party, she was at a news conference in Ottawa fighting for her political life. On Tuesday evening, members of the party’s federal council debated a no-confidence motion over its leadership and two council members resigned, joining three others who recently left.

Ms. Paul stepped back against the internal revolt, which she ridiculed as something instigated by a small group of institutional doormen who are threatened by the changes she is implementing.

They produced a list of accusations, accusations that were so racist, so sexist that they were immediately denied by both our MPs as offensive and inflammatory and contrary to party ethics, she said.

She declined to give details.

After a meeting Tuesday night, the federal partisan council gave her an ultimatum: to dismiss comments from a former employee who accused Green MPs of anti-Semitism and vowed to defeat them, or face a vote confidence in its leadership. On Wednesday, Mrs. Paul declined to comment on the ultimatum, saying she has not officially received it.

The meeting was held to discuss a no-confidence motion in the leader filed by several members of the federal council. In a document, obtained from The Globe and Mail, the advisers say that Ms. Paul has acted with an autocratic attitude of hostility, superiority and rejection and has displayed anger in long, repetitive and aggressive monologues.

The document also said donations have fallen and council representatives are being flooded by party members concerned about Ms.’s actions. Pauls or demanding her resignation.

Ms. Paul declined to comment on the letter when asked about it by The Globe.

Internal party unrest erupted in the public sphere last week when Fredericton MP Jenica Atwin left the Liberals. Its emergence was a serious blow to a party that has struggled to expand beyond BC. The two remaining deputies blamed Ms. Paul for crossing the floor because of the way she handled a dispute between her former senior aide, Noah Zatzman and Mrs. Atwin.

None of the Green MPs, former leader Elizabeth May or Paul Manly, has said whether they still support Ms. Paul and both have declined requests to comment since the no-confidence motion. On Monday, Mrs. May called on the leader to apologize to Ms. Atwin and persuade him to return to the Greens.

In a 5-4 vote, the council passed a motion to seek Ms. Paul and Mr. Manly to organize a joint statement and a press conference at which Ms. Paul would reject Mr. Zatzmans’s attacks and clearly support the Green Party group. Otherwise, a no-confidence vote against the leader will take place on July 20, 2021, interim federal council president Liana Canton Cusmano said in a statement Wednesday.

Nova Scotia federal council representative Lia Renaud resigned on Tuesday, as did Newfoundland and Labrador representative Lucas Knill. The party did not comment on their appearance, but their names were removed from its website.

In a statement to The Globe, Ms. Renaud said Wednesday that Annamie Pauls leadership approach and relationship-building skills were the subject of discussion.

Her reaction to the meeting (calling the council racist and sexist) is just another example of the toxic relationship and working conditions, she said. Renaud.

With just a few months left before the widely anticipated fall election, Ms. Paul still faces the possibility of leaving the party. For that to happen, three-quarters of the federal council will have to vote no confidence in the July meeting. If this passes, members will vote at a newly scheduled general meeting on August 21st.

Former interim leader Jo-Ann Roberts told The Globe on Wednesday that she stands by her comments that Ms. Paul should have the opportunity to stay in it. Dimitri Lascaris, runner-up in the leadership race of recent years, said Ms. Paul should contact party members.

Annamie has very little work to do to regain members’ trust and hope she can do it, he said.

Ms Atwin, who disagreed with an interview with The Globe, told CTV on Sunday that she left the party in large part because of a dispute over her stance on Israel. Mrs. Atwin in May called Israel an apartheid state and suggested that Ms. Paul was very gentle with Israel.

There are no two sides to this conflict, only human rights abuses. #End Apartheid, Ms. Atwin wrote on Twitter.

Mr Zatzman then went on Facebook to accuse the unspecified Green MPs of anti-Semitism and vowed to defeat them. He said he would replace them with progressive champions of climate change who are anti-LGBT and pro-LGBT and pro-indigenous and Zionist sovereignty.

When she joined the Liberals, Ms Atwin said she would not change her position, but she reversed the course on Monday.

Mrs. Paul has rejected the notion that Mrs. Atwin left because of the dispute and she reiterated that position on Wednesday. She said she does not believe Ms. Atwin, or any Green MP, is an anti-Semite.

I do not agree with many of the views expressed by our MPs, but they are of course welcome to express them and everyone knows that this is the Green Party, ethos, said Ms. Paul.

