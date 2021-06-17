International
Toronto General Hospital says ICU is COVID-19 free for the first time since March 2020
Toronto General Hospital says its intensive surgical surgical care unit is free of COVID-19 infectious patients for the first time since March 26, 2020, and its managers and nurses are celebrating.
Denise Morris, a nursing manager in the unit, told CBC News on Wednesday that today is an exciting day. She said ICU nurses showed up every day dedicated to caring for their patients. ICU nurses hope to rest a bit now after a tiring and trial time, she added.
“It makes me exciting because the team behind me has left their families and come to work dedicated to their patients every day despite the fear, despite the workload and still showing up every day,” Morris said.
“Today, I’m emotional that 15 months have passed, and today is the first day without COVID and it ‘s a great feeling, but it’ s not us. It ‘s this group back here we have to celebrate,” she added, gesturing for a a group of nurses gathered behind her outside the hospital.
“We have no new patients with COVID. No patients infected with COVID. We still have some patients with COVID but they are no longer infectious, which is a milestone.”
Morris said reaching the milestone was a relief and a testament to the work done by the unit.
“We have had many successes and had very sad periods, but to see that this is coming to an end is a relief to all, but also a great testament to the work that has gone into this unit,” she said.
“We could not have done it without the whole hospital, honestly.”
Morris said it was difficult for all the nurses working in the unit because they were not only health care providers but also became like family patients whose relatives could not visit them.
“These patients were not sick like any other patient we have ever seen. They were much sicker. Also, to be able to support them emotionally and mentally when their families could not come to them. first, I think it took a toll on the whole team, “she said.
She said the nurses really knew the patients.
PA COVID for the first time since March 26, 2020! This is the first time MSICU in Toronto General has not had a COVID patient. We are very grateful for the extraordinary MSICU team! #Thank you pic.twitter.com/LGmNsF8snY
–@UHN
Dr. Clare Fielding, a nursing manager at the hospital, said the last patient who was infectious was cleared by hospital’s prevention and control practitioners on Wednesday. This means that the patient would have developed his or her infection more than 20 days earlier.
“They did not come today, they were cleaned today. They are COVIDfare from today,” she said.
Fielding said the milestone has left him feeling “cautious optimism”.
She added that many people are saying, “This is very good. Fingers crossed. Let’s hope so.”
