Desert and Drought Day 2021: UN Focuses on Regenerating Degraded Land | World News





World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought is celebrated annually on June 17, as mandated by the United Nations to combat land degradation in arid, semi-arid and arid areas due to climate change and activities harmful committed by human beings which leave an adverse impact on the environment. While issues such as global warming are being discussed primarily around the world, it is also important to consider the increasing degradation of land cover due to deforestation and subsequent desertification. Desert and Drought Day 2021: Goal Desertification and Drought Day 2021 is being observed on June 17 this year to focus on turning degraded soil into healthy soil. The United Nations, on its website citing the case, stated that restoring degraded land brings economic sustainability, creates jobs, increases incomes and increases food security. It also helps to restore biodiversity. The goal is to prevent the elimination of sustainable living conditions on Earth for all animals, including human beings. Conditions like desertification and drought not only make human life difficult on this planet but also push the environment towards a situation from which it may be impossible to return. What is desertification? 2021 World Desert and Drought Day is also being observed to raise public awareness of the harmful effects of desertification. According to the United Nations, desertification does not mean just an expansion of existing deserts. It also refers to declining overall land productivity due to overuse and inadequate land use by human activity. Poverty, political instability, deforestation, overgrazing and poor irrigation practices can lead to desertification and drought, says the UN. 2021 World Desert and Drought Day: This year’s theme This year’s theme for United Nations World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought is “Restoration. Land. Recovery.” Experts believe that we need to stop the desertification process on an immediate basis, as well as preserve soil fertility and prevent soil from leaking into water to meet the current commitment of over 100 countries to restore almost 100 hectares of land over the next decade The best way is to plant trees, which can eventually lead to land displacement. At the same time, we need to change sustainable and alternative land use methods so that drought conditions are not caused.

