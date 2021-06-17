More than a quarter of schools in the UK are in areas above the limits of global pollution, the charity reveals

More than a quarter of schools in the UK are located in areas where air pollution is above the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO), according to an environmental charity.

New data from the Global Action Plan found that 27 percent relied on postcodes that exceeded international limits on particulate health (PM2.5).

Pollution PM2.5 small particles more than 100 times thinner than human hair has been linked to cardiovascular and respiratory diseases as well as cancer, according to the WHO.

The UK legal limit for this pollutant is currently two and a half times higher than the WHO limit of 10 gr / m3.

The Global Action Plan found more than 7,800 of the 29,000 schools studied in the UK were based in areas where PM2.5 levels were above the WHO air pollution guidelines.

More than 2,100 of them over a quarter were in South East England, including 292 in the Portsmouth Postal Code district.

Meanwhile, a quarter of UK schools that exceed WHO air pollution limits were found in London, while 12 per cent were in the east of England.

Larissa Lockwood from the Global Action Plan said it was extremely alarming to find that 27 per cent of schools in the UK are above the WHO air pollution limits.

Air pollution is not a fact of life. If we all do a little, it can be solved with cooperative action and education, said the director of charities for clean air.

Meanwhile, Dr Maria Neira from WHO said: These figures are undoubtedly very high and harm the health of children.

The director of the WHO department of the public health and environment department added: Schools should be safe places to learn, not places where students are at risk of health risks.

Public Health England (PHE) has said air pollution is the biggest environmental threat to health in the UK, estimating that between 28,000 and 36,000 deaths a year could be attributed to long-term exposure.

Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah is the first person in the UK to have air pollution listed as a cause of death (AFP / Getty)

Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah who died at the age of nine after a severe asthma attack in 2013 became the first person in the UK to have air pollution listed as a cause of death in an investigation last December.

In a report released in April, the forensic doctor from the investigation called for the UK to urgently adopt PM2.5 limits that were in line with WHO recommendations.

The government will respond to the call of forensic doctors by Thursday 17 June, which is Clean Air Day.

Itisveryaptthat Clean Air Day was the day of choice for the term, said Jocelyn Cockburn, a lawyer representing the Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah family.

It’s time to see what the government will do in response to the prevailing evidence, pulling back from Ella’s withdrawal in December that the death of a nine-year-old girl brought exposure to very high levels of air pollution.

The persistent failure to address toxic emission levels and bring them within legal limits means that air pollution continues to harm the lives of children like Ella.

A spokesman for the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: Air pollution has decreased significantly since 2010. Fine particulate emissions have fallen by 11 per cent while nitrogen oxide emissions are at their lowest level since registrations have begun. However, we know there is more to do.

They added: We are continuing to provide a $ 3.8 billion plan to clean up transport and tackle NO2 pollution and are moving forward with new goals to protect communities from air pollution, particularly PM2.5 which is particularly harmful to human health.