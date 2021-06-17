International
More than a quarter of schools in the UK are in areas above the limits of global pollution, the charity reveals
More than a quarter of schools in the UK are located in areas where air pollution is above the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO), according to an environmental charity.
New data from the Global Action Plan found that 27 percent relied on postcodes that exceeded international limits on particulate health (PM2.5).
Pollution PM2.5 small particles more than 100 times thinner than human hair has been linked to cardiovascular and respiratory diseases as well as cancer, according to the WHO.
The UK legal limit for this pollutant is currently two and a half times higher than the WHO limit of 10 gr / m3.
The Global Action Plan found more than 7,800 of the 29,000 schools studied in the UK were based in areas where PM2.5 levels were above the WHO air pollution guidelines.
More than 2,100 of them over a quarter were in South East England, including 292 in the Portsmouth Postal Code district.
Meanwhile, a quarter of UK schools that exceed WHO air pollution limits were found in London, while 12 per cent were in the east of England.
Larissa Lockwood from the Global Action Plan said it was extremely alarming to find that 27 per cent of schools in the UK are above the WHO air pollution limits.
Air pollution is not a fact of life. If we all do a little, it can be solved with cooperative action and education, said the director of charities for clean air.
Meanwhile, Dr Maria Neira from WHO said: These figures are undoubtedly very high and harm the health of children.
The director of the WHO department of the public health and environment department added: Schools should be safe places to learn, not places where students are at risk of health risks.
Public Health England (PHE) has said air pollution is the biggest environmental threat to health in the UK, estimating that between 28,000 and 36,000 deaths a year could be attributed to long-term exposure.
Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah who died at the age of nine after a severe asthma attack in 2013 became the first person in the UK to have air pollution listed as a cause of death in an investigation last December.
In a report released in April, the forensic doctor from the investigation called for the UK to urgently adopt PM2.5 limits that were in line with WHO recommendations.
The government will respond to the call of forensic doctors by Thursday 17 June, which is Clean Air Day.
Itisveryaptthat Clean Air Day was the day of choice for the term, said Jocelyn Cockburn, a lawyer representing the Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah family.
It’s time to see what the government will do in response to the prevailing evidence, pulling back from Ella’s withdrawal in December that the death of a nine-year-old girl brought exposure to very high levels of air pollution.
The persistent failure to address toxic emission levels and bring them within legal limits means that air pollution continues to harm the lives of children like Ella.
A spokesman for the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: Air pollution has decreased significantly since 2010. Fine particulate emissions have fallen by 11 per cent while nitrogen oxide emissions are at their lowest level since registrations have begun. However, we know there is more to do.
They added: We are continuing to provide a $ 3.8 billion plan to clean up transport and tackle NO2 pollution and are moving forward with new goals to protect communities from air pollution, particularly PM2.5 which is particularly harmful to human health.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]