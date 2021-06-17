MEXICO CITY A preliminary report from experts at the collapse of a subway line set up in Mexico City that killed 26 people put a lot of blame on wednesday on poor welds in the pins that joined the steel support beams to a layer of concrete supporting the runway bed.

The city government hired Norwegian certification firm DNV to study the possible causes of the May 3 accident, in which a raised line space bent to the ground, pulling two subway cars.

The report also said that apparently there were not enough pegs, and the concrete poured on them may have been damaged; the welds between the stretches of the steel beams also appear to have been made poorly.

Studs showed shortcomings in the welding process, the report notes.

The existence of construction defects when the line was built between 2010 and 2012 could be a major blow to the political career of the top Mexican diplomat, who was mayor at the time, and to the richest Mexican man, whose company built part of the subway line.

The report focused on photos and physical inspection which showed that the metal pins glued to the top of the steel support beams had been broken or detached clean, suggesting that the welds were defective.

The beams could not support the weight of the runway bed itself. The clamps projecting upwards from the beams were covered with a poured concrete slab that would assist in carrying the weight.

But the pins were found to still hold ceramic rings covering the welds. Used as a safety and control method to contain molten steel, the rings were supposed to be knocked down after welding so that inspectors could see the welds themselves. The fact that they were left in place may suggest that the welds were not properly inspected.

This would be in line with reports that the project was rushed to completion so that subway line Number 12 could be inaugurated by current Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard before stepping down as mayor in 2012.

The section was built by a company owned by telecom and construction mogul Carlos Slim, currently the richest Mexican man and once the richest man in the world. Slim is an engineer being trained and his firms are currently involved in building some parts of the controversial Maya Train project, which will encircle the Yucatan Peninsula.

Any suggestion that his firm did poor work on the subway would be a serious blow to his reputation as a kind of old statesman of the Mexican business community.

Line No. 12 worth $ 1.3 billion, the newest part of a large subway system opened in 1969, was unfortunate from the start. The so-called Gold Line again cost half as much as expected, suffered repeated construction delays and was hit with allegations of design flaws, corruption and conflict of interest.

A senior executive of one of the companies that built it was the brother of the man who oversaw the project for the government.

The scandal over the forced closure of the costly new line in 2014 just 17 months after it was substantially inaugurated forced Ebrard into political exile. He was rescued by his protector, new President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador, who had helped him become mayor in 2006 and revived him by appointing him secretary of foreign affairs in 2018.

Despite the subway scandal, Ebrard was put at the forefront of Mexico’s efforts to get coronavirus vaccines and was once considered a leading contender to succeed Lpez Obrador in 2024.

Ebrard has said hell is collaborating with investigations into the crash in recent months. In a statement Wednesday, he said the subway line was planned, designed and built with the help of Mexico’s best engineers.

Identifying the causes of the accident is a necessary step in achieving justice for the victims of the tragedy, Ebrard wrote.

But previous reports from engineering firms revealed that the Ebrards city government had made a series of surprisingly wrong choices when the subway line was designed and built.

Experts said the extremely sharp curves on the road exacerbated problems with the design of the track on steel wheels, which more closely resembles the New York subway than the European-style rubber tires used in the rest of the system.

The Gold Line talked, crashed and shouted. The rails began to take on a wavy pattern. Drivers had to slow trains up to 3 mph (5 kph) on some stretches.

In 2014, the Gold Line had to be closed for months for the tracks to be replaced or formed.

Ballast was added between train tracks during those repairs, and some say the extra weight and possible poor maintenance may have been possible factors in the collapse.

A 2017 official study of damage from a deadly 7.1 magnitude earthquake showed indications of construction defects. Authorities decided on quick cuts, welding tools under bent beams and reopening service.

Ebrard has argued that subsequent investigations showed that the line was judged to meet standards when it was built. He wrote that the oversight and maintenance that belonged to the administration that followed mine remains largely unknown.

Following previous investigations into the project and corruption, more than 38 government employees were hit with fines or other penalties for wrongly contracting train work, as well as several criminal charges.

Since the May accident, most of the line has been closed. The elevated part of the trails rises about 16 feet (5 meters) above an average strip and road in the Tlahuac slum south. Thin and reinforced concrete columns are topped by horizontal steel beams, which in turn support prefabricated concrete strip beds on which gravel, rail ties and rails are placed.

The Mexico City subway, which serves 4.6 million riders every day, has never had one thing it needs more: money. With ticket prices stuck at 25 cents per trip, one of the lowest rates in the world, the system has never come close to paying its own costs and depends on massive government subsidies.