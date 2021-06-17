Trade Liberalization Can perpetuate Historical Inequalities: World Bank | News | SDG Knowledge Center





The World Bank has published a report that explores the role of trade in reducing poverty and provides recommendations on how to enable global trade to benefit the poor. In light of growing protectionism, he stresses the importance of promoting an effective multilateral trading system (MTS) to strengthen a global trading agenda that brings benefits to the poor. Entitled, Distributing Impacts of Trade: Empirical Innovation, Analytical Tools, and Policy Responses, the report notes that the growth of international trade has transformed the global economy, being overshadowed by a dramatic reduction in global poverty. For example, in the period 1990-2017, global poverty fell from 36% to 9% and the share of developing countries in global exports increased from 16% to 30%. However, the report warns that the labor market and consumer profits tend to be concentrated in certain regions and categories of workers, with impacts that vary across countries and over time. According to the publication, many developing countries, especially in East Asia, have built infrastructure to support trade, reformed their economic policies to promote it, and directed their youth toward jobs in trade-dependent industries, which brought new jobs and helped those countries integrate into global and regional value chains and reduce poverty. However, some countries have struggled to mitigate losses and make profits from inclusive trade. While most countries have reduced tariffs, non-tariff barriers and poor infrastructure, among other obstacles, continue to increase trade costs and make it difficult to spread the benefits of trade throughout the developing world. The report analyzes the ways in which trade shocks suddenly rise or fall in trade affect consumption and local labor markets. He concludes that due to the country-specific nature of the mechanism at play, it is difficult for trade policymakers in developing countries to predict how changes in trade policy may affect local labor markets and consumer prices. To help global trade provide for the poor, the report: Provides new data, tools and country analysis to advance policymakers to understand how trade shocks affect consumers and workers, especially in developing countries;

Generates new findings through case studies from Bangladesh, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa and Sri Lanka on how trade has affected poor consumers and workers, calculating the type and duration of the trade shock, labor market characteristics, channels and broadcasting, location and policy environment; AND

Provides a comprehensive set of complementary policies and approaches across the economy to enable trade to help reduce poverty and inequality by minimizing distortions and strengthening market functioning, reducing trade costs, and accelerating labor market regulation. Key findings include: Labor mobility and links between tradable and non-tradable sectors are essential for the spread of trade profits;

Without compensatory public policies, trade liberalization can perpetuate historical inequalities;

Trade shocks may lead to higher levels of informal employment in the short term, but export benefits generate incentives for these workers to re-enter formal employment; AND

New data and new techniques allow policymakers to design complementary policies to address the impacts of subnational distribution in the face of a trade shock. The publication is part of the World Bank Trade and Development Series, which aims to provide information on the new trade agenda by addressing topics ranging from regional trade agreements and customs reform to agriculture, intellectual property rights (IPR), services and other key issues. [Publication: The Distributional Impacts of Trade: Empirical Innovations, Analytical Tools, and Policy Responses] [Publication Landing Page]

